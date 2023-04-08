One tourist killed, five injured in Tel Aviv attack

JERUSALEM - One tourist was killed and five others were wounded in a Tel Aviv car ramming attack on Friday, Israeli authorities said.

A police officer who was nearby arrived at the scene to find several people wounded and an overturned car near a Tel Aviv promenade.

The officer “neutralised” the driver when he tried to pull a gun, police said.

It was the second deadly attack on Friday, after two Israeli sisters were killed when their car was shot up in the occupied West Bank.

The nationality of the tourist who was killed in Tel Aviv was not yet known.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed police “to mobilise all reserve border police units and has directed the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) to mobilise additional forces to confront the terror attacks,” his office said.

Israel’s Magen David Adom ambulance service said all the victims in the Tel Aviv attack were tourists. REUTERS