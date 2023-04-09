Israel starts calling up reservists after deadly attacks

JERUSALEM - Israel began calling up police and army reservists on Saturday after separate attacks killed three people, including an Italian tourist, in Tel Aviv and the occupied West Bank.

Despite appeals for restraint, violence has surged since Israeli police clashed with Palestinians inside Jerusalem’s flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque on Wednesday, with Israel bombarding both Gaza and Lebanon in response to rocket fire by Palestinian militants.

The unrest comes as the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, Jewish Passover, and Christian Easter coincide. It is the latest in escalating Israeli-Palestinian violence since the new government of veteran Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took power in December, a coalition with extreme right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties.

The Italian was killed and seven other tourists wounded when an Israeli Arab ploughed a car into pedestrians on the Tel Aviv seafront on Friday evening. The car flipped over before he was shot dead, police and emergency services said.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni named the dead man as Alessandro Parini, 36.

Police identified the driver as a 45-year-old from the Arab town of Kfar Kassem in central Israel.

“The terrorist was neutralised,” a spokesman told AFP.

Three of the injured were still in hospital on Saturday as passers-by left flowers and lit candles at the scene of the attack.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella condemned in a press release a “despicable terrorist act”. The Rome public prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into the attack.

The UN Middle East envoy Tor Wennesland tweeted: “There is no justification for acts of terrorism and they must be clearly condemned and rejected by all.”

Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, called the attack a “natural and legitimate response” to Israel’s “aggression” in the Al-Aqsa mosque.

Earlier on Friday, two British-Israeli sisters aged 16 and 20 were killed and their mother seriously wounded when their car was fired on in the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank.

The army said it had launched a manhunt.