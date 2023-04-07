Netanyahu says enemies will pay after rockets from Lebanon hit Israel

JERUSALEM/BEIRUT - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised to hit back hard in response to a volley of rockets fired from Lebanon on Thursday, as tensions following Israeli police raids on Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem this week threatened to spiral out of control.

Mr Netanyahu was due to meet ministers in his security Cabinet following the biggest rocket attack from Lebanon since 2006, when Israel fought a war with the heavily armed Hezbollah movement.

In brief televised remarks before the meeting, he called for calm at Al-Aqsa, known to Jews as Temple Mount.

“As for the aggression aimed at us from other fronts - we will hit our enemies and they will pay a price for every act of aggression,” he said.

The Israeli military said 34 rockets were launched from Lebanon on Thursday, of which 25 were intercepted by its Iron Dome anti-missile system. Israel’s ambulance service said one man had sustained minor shrapnel injuries.

Israel has been facing worldwide pressure following police raids on successive nights at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which this year coincides with the Jewish Passover holiday that started on Wednesday evening.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the rocket launches but Israeli officials placed the blame on Hamas, the Islamist group that controls the Gaza Strip.

“The party that fired the rockets from Lebanon is Hamas in Lebanon,” a spokesman for the Israeli military said in a tweet.

However, security experts said Hezbollah, the powerful Shi’ite group which helps Israel’s main enemy Iran to project its power across the region, must have given its permission.

“It’s not Hezbollah shooting, but it’s hard to believe that Hezbollah didn’t know about it,” Mr Tamir Hayman, a former head of Israeli military intelligence, said on Twitter.

Hamas head Ismail Haniyeh was visiting Lebanon but there was no immediate comment from the group.

There was also no immediate comment from the Lebanese military or Hezbollah.

Earlier on Thursday, before the rockets were fired, senior Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine said any infringement on Al-Aqsa “will inflame the entire region.”

US condemns rocket attacks

Palestinian factions in Lebanon, which have a presence in the refugee camps, have fired sporadically on Israel in the past. But the border has been largely quiet since the 2006 war with Hezbollah.

The US State Department condemned the launch of rockets from Lebanon and earlier strikes from Gaza and said Israel had the right to defend itself.

But it also expressed concern at the scenes in the Al-Aqsa mosque, where Israeli police were filmed beating worshippers during raids that officials said were to dislodge groups of young men who had barricaded themselves inside the mosque.