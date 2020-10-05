Sheng Siong supermarket in Tanglin Halt visited by Covid-19 patient while infectious

SINGAPORE - A Sheng Siong supermarket in Tanglin Halt was visited by an infectious coronavirus patient on Sunday (Sept 27) between 6.05pm and 6.35pm, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday (Oct 5).

The ministry provides a list of locations that infectious Covid-19 patients visited for at least 30 minutes and the times they were there so that people who were there at the same time can monitor their own health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The full list of locations and times can be found here.

It has said that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if necessary.

Meanwhile, one new case in the community was announced on Monday.

The 15-year-old girl, an Indian national, had been identified as a contact of a previously confirmed case who is her household member, and was placed on quarantine on Saturday.

She developed symptoms on Sunday, and was tested and subsequently taken to a hospital when her test result came back positive on the same day.

She is a student at a private school, and was last in school last Friday before she showed symptoms of infection. MOH did not specify the school she attended.

One imported patient was also announced on Monday.

The 50-year-old permanent resident arrived in Singapore from India, and tested positive on Sunday. He did not show symptoms when he was tested, said MOH.

He was on a 14-day stay-home notice, and was tested while at a dedicated facility.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining five of the seven new coronavirus patients announced on Monday, taking Singapore's total to 57,819.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has increased from less than one case two weeks ago to one case in the past week.

However, the number of unlinked cases in the community has remained stable at an average of less than one case per day over the past two weeks.

With 22 cases discharged on Monday, 57,582 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 42 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 153 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.