7 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 in the community and 1 imported

SINGAPORE - There were seven new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Monday noon (Oct 5), taking Singapore's total to 57,819.

They included one community case and five cases from worker dormitories, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There was also one imported case who had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

More details will be announced on Monday night.

On Sunday, 12 new coronavirus cases were confirmed, including two community cases and six imported cases.

Ten of the cases were asymptomatic and detected from proactive screening, while two had symptoms.

One of the community cases is a work pass holder, while the other is a work permit holder.

One of them was detected under enhanced community testing of all individuals aged 13 and above who are diagnosed with acute respiratory infection at first presentation to a doctor.

The other community case was detected as a result of the routine testing of workers in the construction, marine and process sectors who are living outside of dormitories. He was asymptomatic.

Contact tracing is under way. All identified close contacts have been isolated and quarantined, and will be tested for the Covid-19 virus.

On the imported cases, all of them were already in quarantine before they tested positive.

Two of them are Singapore permanent residents who returned to Singapore from India on Sept 22 and 23.

Three other cases are work pass or work permit holders currently employed in Singapore. The three arrived from the Netherlands on Sept 22, the Philippines on Sept 22 and Indonesia on Oct 1.

The last imported case is a dependant's pass holder who flew in from Japan on Sept 22.

The remaining four cases were made up of workers residing in dormitories.

All of them were detected through surveillance testing, such as the bi-weekly routine testing of workers living in dormitories.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased from an average of fewer than one case per day in the week before to an average of two cases in the past week. The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased from an average of fewer than one case per day in the week before to an average of one case in the past two weeks.

With 13 cases discharged on Sunday, 57,560 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 43 patients remained in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 167 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected about 35.4 million people. More than one million people have died.