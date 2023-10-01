She struggled in school and financially, but is now a data analyst who mentors youth

SINGAPORE – More than 10 years ago, then Secondary 1 student Adlynna Aziz watched in dismay as her schoolmates celebrated their good exam results.

She was the only one from her cohort to be retained in Secondary 1.

Ms Adlynna, now 24, said she struggled with her studies as she had to help her mother at her hawker stall on most days after school to make ends meet.

Bubble tea, which her friends bought every other day, was a luxury to her.

Being retained in school was a huge blow, and she felt burdened telling her mother the results.

Ms Adlynna, who has a younger brother, said: “As the elder child, there was a certain expectation of me. I was the ‘hope’ for my family to lift us out of our financial struggles.”

As she tried to pick herself up the year after, life threw her another curveball. Her best friend died suddenly, sending Ms Adlynna into a downward emotional spiral.

She said: “When she passed on, it was very difficult for me as I no longer had anyone I could go to to talk about how I felt. It was very, very painful.”

In Secondary 3, Ms Adlynna met a teacher who encouraged to pursue what others said was a far-fetched career option for her – finance.

“I didn’t know my capabilities or strengths yet, but because of her, I was able to push myself and explore what I wanted to do in the future.

“She was someone I wanted to be like when I grew up.”

Her teacher gave her advice on how to develop her passion in finance. Ms Adlynna outperformed her own expectations during the national exams, and got into Nanyang Polytechnic.

Though she faced struggles along the way, such as not being able to afford a laptop in the first three months of school, she pushed on.

She is now a reference data analyst at US bank JP Morgan.