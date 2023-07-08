Malay/Muslim community has made significant progress, must continue giving back: President Halimah

SINGAPORE - The Malay/Muslim community has made significant progress in education and household income compared to a decade ago, said President Halimah Yacob on Saturday.

In a speech at the Masyarakat Gemilang Conference held at Wisma Geylang Serai, Madam Halimah praised the community’s ability to harness its diverse strengths, and encouraged them to continue looking out for one another, for collective progress.

“As we set higher ambitions for ourselves, let us continue this spirit of giving back and help more among us to achieve their dreams,” she said.

This is the second Masyarakat Gemilang Conference, organised by Yayasan Mendaki (Mendaki) as part of the annual Raikan Ilmu month.

Raikan Ilmu is a flagship movement of the Malay/Muslim community, to celebrate knowledge and embrace lifelong learning as part of its culture.

Some 200 youth leaders and professionals took part in the conference to discuss new ideas to bring the community forward.

The event was hosted by Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli, who is also Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs and Chairman of Mendaki.

Madam Halimah said that this year, the community looks to its youth to be a part of this important and inclusive process.

Through partnerships with Muis and Mesra, Mendaki has reached out to more than 86,000 individuals and beneficiaries in 2022.

This partnership, called M3, works closely with other community and national agencies to run programmes across the 11 M3 towns.

“I am happy that more in the community, especially children and youth, have benefitted from MENDAKI’s programmes and initiatives,” she said.

She cited examples such as the KelasMateMatika (KMM) programme and the Family Excellence Circle (FEC).

When M3 was first formed in 2018, 97 children were a part of the KKM programme which empowers parents to teach their preschool children basic numeracy concepts.

This year, through outreach with preschools and local partners at the M3 towns, 2,500 children have enrolled in the KKM programme.

Recent studies by the M3 Programme Evaluation Office show that KMM has been effective in helping children with their numeracy skills.

“The majority who subsequently enter Primary 1 do not need to be enrolled into the Learning Support for Maths programme. This is a good achievement,” she added.