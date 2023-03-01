More help for disadvantaged and special needs students: Maliki Osman

SINGAPORE - A programme to help disadvantaged students stay in school will be expanded nationwide in 2023, Second Minister for Education Maliki Osman said on Wednesday in Parliament during the debate on the Ministry of Education’s (MOE’s) budget.

The Uplifting Pupils in Life and Inspiring Families Taskforce (Uplift) Community Network, which has been operating in 12 social service office towns since 2022, will be rolled out to 12 remaining towns.

The scheme, which is part of the Government’s efforts to tackle inequality, expects to support about 1,300 students from around 110 schools in 2023, up from some 900 students in 89 schools in 2022.

The 12 towns coming onboard are Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Batok, Bukit Panjang, Clementi, Hougang, Jurong East, Pasir Ris, Queenstown, Sembawang, Serangoon, Taman Jurong and Tampines.

Under the programme, students from disadvantaged backgrounds who exhibit early signs of absenteeism are identified by schools and referred to a coordinator in the town’s social service office.

The coordinator links students and their families to community resources and programmes that will help the student get back to regular school attendance, as well as support the parents in the form of befriending, relating to their children or meeting childcare needs.

Responding to Mr Shawn Huang (Jurong GRC) and Ms He Ting Ru’s (Sengkang GRC) observations that such students may find it harder to keep up in school, Dr Maliki said MOE will continue to work closely with other government agencies to ensure that students and their families receive more coordinated and seamless support. This includes further integrating processes with other social service initiatives like ComLink and KidStart.

More support for students with special needs

In line with recognising diverse strengths among students, the MOE will encourage more interactions between students from different profiles, including those with special needs, said Dr Maliki.

This will be done through tie-ups between general education (Gen Ed) schools and special educational (Sped) schools, which will from 2023 expand and deepen existing partnerships.

Dr Maliki said this will replace satellite partnerships, a 2007 scheme where Sped schools partnered Gen Ed schools to conduct joint learning activities. There are currently 19 Sped schools partnering 22 mainstream schools.

The new school partnerships, he said, will also focus on mutual professional learning between teachers. The MOE said that it hopes to have more multi-way partnerships under the new scheme.

Responding to Mr Huang, Ms Rahayu Mahzam (Jurong GRC) and Ms Denise Phua (Jalan Besar GRC), who called for MOE to do more to support Sped students, Dr Maliki said the ministry will launch two more Sped syllabuses in communication and language and socio-emotional learning, as part of raising the quality of teaching and learning in Sped schools.

These will be rolled out in August 2023.