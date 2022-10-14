About 10,500 more students to benefit from financial support, bringing total to 135,500

SINGAPORE - About 10,500 more students will be eligible for financial help to defray school expenses, as the Ministry of Education (MOE) raises the income eligibility cap for financial assistance schemes.

The gross household monthly income ceiling will be raised from $2,750 to $3,000, and the per capita income ceiling will go up from $690 to $750.

This will take effect from January 2023 for primary, secondary and pre-university students. The revisions will also apply to students in special education schools and independent schools.

For students in post-secondary education institutions such as polytechnics, the change in household income criteria will start from the academic year (AY) 2023.

This is expected to bring the total number of students receiving financial assistance to about 135,500, said the MOE in a statement on Friday.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong announced these changes on Friday at a press conference as part of a new $1.5 billion support package targeted at helping Singaporeans cope with rising prices.

From AY2023, Institute of Technical Education (ITE) students will also receive more support through government bursaries, with those from lower-income households getting the highest increase.

Full-time ITE Nitec and higher Nitec students from families with a gross household monthly income of $3,000 and below will have their tuition fees fully covered, and receive an annual bursary amount of $1,600, up from $1,500 currently.

The MOE said it is reviewing bursaries for diploma and undergraduate students and will share more details later.

These latest enhancements follow MOE's announcement in August on increasing transport and meal subsidies for needy primary and secondary students and bursaries for pre-university students, which also take effect from Jan 1.

In a Facebook post on the latest changes on Friday, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said: "Education must remain accessible to all students, regardless of their backgrounds."