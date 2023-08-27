Sharing their stories to help other young people with mental health struggles

SINGAPORE – Bullied in secondary school, Ms Tammy Tan had panic attacks almost every day in Secondary 3. Behind her back, her classmates would say she was doing it for attention.

She began sitting in the corridor outside her classroom whenever she had a panic attack. When schoolmates walked past, they would ignore her or stare and whisper to their friends.

In Secondary 4, Ms Tan developed an eating disorder and depression, eating less than a meal a day and counting calories obsessively.

“I started slowly isolating myself from people, because I thought there was no point for me to even try to make friends or be friendly with people. Since most people weren’t being kind to me, I decided to just keep to myself,” she said.

“It eventually became spending a lot of time on my own not just in school but even at home, and it escalated into self-harm and suicidal tendencies.”

Ms Tan, 25, is among 20 young people who share their personal struggles in a new book called Gems In The Rough.

Its stories include those of the sister of a boy who has autism, queer youth and those from lower-income backgrounds.

As participants in the National Youth Council’s Youth Action Challenge, undergraduates Riccia Lim, Rebecca Ong, Rebecca Zeng, Tammy Yim, Chong Khai Tjie and Ng Kai Jie started interviewing young people for the project in 2020.

The book was launched on Saturday at Temasek Shophouse as part of their campaign, which includes Instagram page @sgstoriesofyouth and talks by the young people featured.

Ms Lim, a fourth-year architecture student at the Singapore University of Technology and Design, said speaking to fellow young people has given her comfort and guidance in navigating adulthood.

“As youth ourselves, we had the privilege of having heart-to-heart talks with our interviewees. Many of the stories they shared resonated with us – we found that we are not alone in our struggles, that there is hope to be found in relying on our friends and family, and in pressing on.”

Ms Tan described her mental health in secondary school as a downward spiral. “It was just kind of like this slow decline into darkness. You kind of end up just losing yourself in the process, but you don’t realise it until you’re already deep in.”

A turning point came when she was hospitalised for 50 days in the psychiatric ward for her low weight, self-harm and suicide risk.

There, she was kept safe and made to follow a meal plan. She also became friends with other girls in the ward, studying for the O levels with one of them and later taking her exams in the hospital.

She was also motivated to get to a healthy weight so that she could resume ballet lessons, which she had started the previous year and had become passionate about.

“I was slowly coming to learn and realise it’s not that there’s something wrong with me. It’s just that the environment that I was in, for example, school, was not an environment that fit me, but I am still able to find my own people elsewhere who would love and support me.”