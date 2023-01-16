IMH youth mental health service trains social service agencies to meet demand

SINGAPORE - To meet the growing demand for youth mental health support services, Chat is extending its reach through working with social service agencies and offering more options, including after-hours peer support service Chatline.

The Institute of Mental Health (IMH) youth service has trained staff from six social service agencies to conduct mental health screening since 2020, and will be training those from at least two more in 2023.

The six agencies are Shine Children and Youth Services, Limitless, Singapore Association for Mental Health (SAMH), Fei Yue Community Services, Brahm Centre and Care Corner.

Chat is also training some agencies to conduct mental health assessments. SAMH and Touch Mental Wellness have already started to do these assessments, it said.

Chat, formerly known as the Community Health Assessment Team, started out offering free mental health outreach and assessments to Singapore residents from the ages of 16 to 30 outside the hospital setting. Its expanded role comes amid a significant rise in cases at its only centre, at *Scape in Orchard, where young people can walk in and seek help.

In 2009, when it started operations with two staff, it had 51 cases. By 2019, it had 2,027 referrals. The number grew to 2,081 in 2020 and 2,172 in 2021.

In 2022, with some social service agencies taking on youth cases, increased support options and an improvement in the Covid-19 situation, Chat saw referrals reach 1,231 in the first nine months.

But the number of completed mental health assessments, which shot up in the first year of the pandemic, continued to rise as a proportion of the referrals received. They totalled 1,040 in the first nine months of 2022, and 1,587 for the whole of 2021.

Ms Lee Yi Ping, a principal case manager and team leader for Chat, said that when in-person assessments were suspended for more than two years, case managers spent more time on the phone with each client, during which they could complete an assessment.

It could also have been that most of the referrals came with more challenging issues, which warranted an assessment, she added.

Chat’s text-based webchat service, where young people can chat online with a youth support worker, had 460 users in 2021, up from 279 the previous year. In the first nine months of 2022, the users totalled 403.

Dr Swapna Verma, IMH’s medical board chairman and programme director for Chat, said the aim is to plug the gaps to help more youth as Chat grows. “When we started Chat, the focus was on destigmatising youth mental health and... lowering barriers to help-seeking. I thought we had done a good job looking at our numbers, so then... what is next?” she said in a recent interview.

One issue was the lengthening waiting time. “The minute the waiting time creeps up, young people disengage as they want help there and then,” said Dr Swapna.

Ms Lee said the wait was more than two weeks, and that worsened when the pandemic came and demand rose.