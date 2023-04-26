NUS study finds gap in parents’ understanding of mental distress as 1 in 3 youth reports symptoms

SINGAPORE – A recent study on youth mental health has found a gap in parents’ understanding of such issues – only about one in 10 parents observed signs of distress in their children, but one in three adolescents reported such symptoms.

Findings from the Youth Epidemiology and Resilience study of 3,336 respondents aged 10 to 18, led by Associate Professor John Wong from the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine at National University of Singapore (NUS Medicine), were presented at a symposium on Wednesday.

This is the first nationwide study of adolescents’ mental health and resilience. Data was collected from 2020 to 2022. The study, which also looked at identity development and media activity, found that one in three respondents reported internalising symptoms like depression and anxiety. These refer to what the individuals felt.

About one in six said they experienced externalising mental health symptoms, or external behaviour such as hyperactivity, rule-breaking and aggression.

Overall, one in 10 respondents met the criteria for at least one mental health disorder.

Prof Wong, director of the NUS Mind Science Centre, which is under NUS Medicine, said there is a need to look out for adolescents in distress. “We don’t want to wait until mental health symptoms become a disorder. We want teens, parents and educators to help them recognise (symptoms) early and get professional help,” he said.

He worked on the project with investigators from NUS Medicine’s Department of Psychological Medicine, the NUS Mind Science Centre, the Institute of Mental Health and Erasmus University Medical Centre in the Netherlands, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education (MOE).

The study grant was jointly awarded by the Tote Board and a seed grant from the NUS Mind Science Centre.

The role of resilience

Teens aged 14 to 16 have reported experiencing more mental health symptoms, said Prof Wong. Adolescents from single-parent households also had more problems than those from dual-parent families.

Using a clinical assessment tool, the study found that 12 per cent of the respondents met the full criteria for having at least one disorder, including depressive and anxiety disorders.

Those with good mental health scores fared well in resilience, based on an evaluation of 10 different aspects of resilience, such as perseverance and positive self-image, using a locally developed tool called the Singapore Youth Resilience Scale.

Resilience scores dipped for respondents aged 15 and 16, while 18-year-olds did significantly better, perhaps because they had grown in maturity by then, said Prof Wong. Boys reported higher resilience than girls across all 10 domains.

Four aspects of resilience, in particular, contributed to better mental well-being: positive self-image or optimism, personal control, relationships and social support, as well as emotional regulation.

Prof Wong said the data will be useful for clinicians, educators and youth themselves to better understand their strengths and weaknesses, and tailor interventions accordingly.