School counsellors will be trained to prevent sexual offending among youth, among other measures

SINGAPORE - Breaking the cycle of intergenerational offending, and preventing substance abuse and sexual offending, are three areas where support for youths is needed the most.

To this end, the National Committee on Prevention, Rehabilitation and Recidivism (NCPR) released 20 recommendations at the biennial Conversations on Youth symposium on Wednesday.

Giving a speech at the event, Senior Parliamentary Secretary of Social and Family Development Eric Chua, said the average number of youth offenders was around 2,500 per year, and the number of arrests in 2022 – slightly more than 2,000 – was the lowest in the last five years.

But despite improvements in these numbers, it remains important to understand the underlying environmental factors for youth offending, he said. The top three offences committed were shop theft, cheating, and rape.

“The world that our youths are grappling with today is a complex and dynamic one... Youths today are digital natives - this can be both a boon and a bane,” he said.

“On the one hand youths today enjoy the benefits of a highly connected digital world... On the other hand, the perils of a hyper-connected world loom large.

“Online excesses, sexually explicit materials, misinformation, easy access to illicit devices via instant messaging platforms. Now, how well can our youths hold up and navigate these evolving challenges? Do many of them end up as youth offending statistics?”

Themed “Youths Matter Amidst Change”, this year’s symposium was attended by over 600 school leaders, teachers in charge of student discipline, social workers, law enforcement officers and representatives from government agencies.

NCPR co-chairpersons Mr Chua and Assoc Prof Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, who is Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development, participated in a panel discussion on supporting youth-at-risk and young offenders.

NCPR said the recommendations to curb youth sexual offending, were in response to the rising number of youths who committed outrage of modesty and rape offences from 2018 to 2021.

“We are also seeing several high-profile cases of sexual offending by youths, such as voyeurism cases in tertiary institutions,” it added.

An early identification and intervention resource package will be developed, to train school and community counsellors on supporting youths with issues arising from consuming sexually explicit materials.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) will give assembly talks on personal safety and respect for boundaries in secondary schools, junior colleges and Institutes of Higher Learning. Students will also be educated on the inaccurate depiction of consent in porn, sexual violence and distorted thought processes guiding sexual behaviours.

Mr Chua said the aim is to train half of all school and community counsellors by end-2024, and to train the other half by end-2025.

Highlighting the importance of working with at-risk youths to prevent these crimes, Mr Chua gave the example of a boy who was placed on probation for outrage of modesty when he was 17.

He said the boy’s initial curiosity about pornography at the age of 13 turned into a habitual stress coping mechanism. The lack of guidance subsequently led him to act on his thoughts and commit sexual offences.