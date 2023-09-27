Her father went to jail when she was only 9, but she made it to university with some help

SINGAPORE – Hazlina (not her real name) was only nine years old when her father was jailed for six years for drug-related offences.

The eldest of eight siblings was left without a role model as her mother, a housewife, began working all the time to support the family. Her school grades suffered, and she failed all four subjects from Primary 3 to Primary 5.

At parent-teacher meetings, which her parents could not attend, she would compare herself with her classmates. She felt jealous when she saw how invested their parents were in how they were doing in school.

Hazlina was speaking to The Straits Times on the sidelines of a symposium on Wednesday about supporting young offenders and at-risk youth. At the event, recommendations on breaking the cycle of intergenerational offending, as well as preventing substance abuse and sexual offending, were announced.

“I kind of hated my own family back then, and I thought, ‘Why is it so easy for other kids to study? They can have their own room, they can have their own study table’,” she said.

But when she was in Primary 6, Hazlina realised she had to get her act together. She opened up to two of her teachers, who became the role models she needed.

“They were very loving, very caring. So that motivated me to put in the work to study because they were so invested to support me, and I felt that,” she said.

When her dad was incarcerated, Hazlina and her family also received help from NeuGen, a charity that supports ex-offenders and their families. She received mentoring, tuition and a bursary which helped her pull through school and get to university.

“When I just entered university I was concerned about whether I could handle multiple part-time jobs, but thankfully, because of the bursary, I didn’t need to work (many) part-time jobs – I could focus on my studies,” she said.

Now 23, Hazlina has graduated from her sociology course and is working in the non-profit sector.

ST also spoke to experts about underlying reasons behind sexual and drug offences, and how to curb them.

On sexual offending, Dr Majeed Khader, chief psychologist at the Ministry of Home Affairs, said key risk factors among young sexual offenders include a sense of loneliness, dysfunctional family backgrounds, and exposure to porn.

“They’re young, so it’s hard for them to have the insight to understand that this is not the real world,” he said.

“People you see in porn are not like real people, because there is no consent in porn, and it is degrading to women. There’s also a lot of aggression. So they watch it and they think this is real life. And sometimes they act it out in real life.”

He said many young sexual offenders he sees resort to offending because of maladaptive coping techniques. Some programmes aim to teach them how to cope with difficulties, loneliness, stress and arousal at a time when their bodies and brains are developing.