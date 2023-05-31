Street outreach programme by Care Corner helps youths at risk

SINGAPORE – Jackie Nguyen, an 18-year-old of Vietnamese descent, came to Singapore when he was just five.

Feeling neglected by his family, he connected with other youths in his neighbourhood, and they would meet at the futsal court near their housing estate.

This was where YouthGo!, a programme by the Care Corner Youth Services, found him last year and took him under their wing.

In its 11th year now, the programme has reached out to 2,352 youths like Jackie.

Conducted in partnership with the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF), YouthGo! engages at-risk youths at their haunts.

Its youth workers prowl the streets to interact with teenagers who loiter in void decks late into the night in groups.

President Halimah Yacob visited the Care Corner Youth Services centre in Tampines on Wednesday to learn more about programme and interact with youth groups.

Explaining the programme, Mr Lok LiangXun, the assistant director of youth services at Care Corner Singapore, said its aim is to help youths to develop self-reliance and stability.

He emphasised that YouthGo!’s role is to help young people find a community in which to grow positively.

YouthGo!’s outreach is conducted in five stages. First, workers will observe an outreach venue, such as HDB void decks, before making initial contact with the youths there.

Then, they will conduct activities that are not easily accessible to these young people, such as visiting the zoo, as some of them may not afford the ticket prices.

Once the teens are comfortable opening up to the YouthGo! workers, informal sessions such as group or on-to-one conversations will be held to help the youths identify and achieve their goals.

It takes around 18 months for the young people to reach the graduation or termination stage, when they no longer depend on the support of the YouthGo! workers.

But some youths remain in the programme for five years, while some need just six months.

YouthGo! workers, who are currently deployed in the eastern part of Singapore, look out for certain characteristics that identify young people as being at risk.