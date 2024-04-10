Cultural Extravaganza 2024 presents multicultural side of being Singaporean Chinese

The Teng Company, known for its signature East-West fusion music and instruments, will feature 10 newly commissioned works in collaboration with 20 local composers, producers, musicians and film-makers from different ethnic backgrounds. PHOTO: THE TENG COMPANY
Chin Soo Fang
Senior Correspondent
Updated
Apr 10, 2024, 12:15 PM
Published
Apr 10, 2024, 12:15 PM
SINGAPORE – A bird dancing in the sky, soaring towards its passion and riding the wind on the wings of a dream.

This was the inspiration for 14-year-old Nathanael Koh when he composed Soaring, a work which fuses Western and Chinese influences.

