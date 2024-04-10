Cultural Extravaganza 2024 presents multicultural side of being Singaporean Chinese

SINGAPORE – A bird dancing in the sky, soaring towards its passion and riding the wind on the wings of a dream.
This was the inspiration for 14-year-old Nathanael Koh when he composed Soaring, a work which fuses Western and Chinese influences.
