Xinyao pioneer Liang Wern Fook celebrates 60th year with SCO concert

SINGAPORE – Revered writer, singer-composer and educator Liang Wern Fook, who turns 60 in 2024, said he is fortunate that he can continue with his artistic pursuits as he ages.

“Some professions require youth, but what I do can benefit from a wealth of experiences,” he said.

He also counts himself lucky that he has been a multitasker in music, literature and education.

“I may reach a plateau if I keep focusing on one area,” he said. “I find new creative sparks when I channel my energy to another domain instead.”

While he is a man of many talents, Liang’s name is synonymous with the xinyao movement, a genre of Mandarin songs unique to Singapore.

In the 1980s, influenced by the campus folk song movement from Taiwan, students here started writing and performing their own songs, which were given the newly minted term “xinyao”, meaning songs of Singapore or Singapore ballads.

Today, xinyao is regarded as a musical representation of Chinese-Singaporean culture and history, and Liang is the driving force behind it.

To mark his 60th year, he will collaborate with the Singapore Chinese Orchestra (SCO) for the first time on a concert in June.

Encounter: Liang Wern Fook’s Composition Showcase is presented by SCO and Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre at the Esplanade Concert Hall, as part of Cultural Extravaganza 2024.