RSAF airlifts crewman of cruise liner to hospital on New Year’s Eve

SINGAPORE - A crew member of a cruise liner, some 120km off the coast of Singapore, was airlifted by the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) to hospital on Dec 31, 2023.
RSAF search-and-rescue unit Rescue 10 was activated at about 11am on New Year’s Eve to evacuate the man who needed urgent medical attention, a Ministry of Defence spokesman told The Straits Times.
The man was taken conscious to Singapore General Hospital on a H225M helicopter, said the Mindef spokesman.
The patient is now in stable condition, making the operation the sixth successful Rescue 10 activation of 2023, Mindef said adding that no further details would be disclosed due to patient confidentiality.
Pictures of the rescue, posted to RSAF’s Facebook page, show the H225M landing on a grassy area near the hospital, where hospital employees waited to carry the crewman off in a stretcher.
“We wish the patient a speedy recovery and kudos to our ground crew, aircrew, and medical team for their seamless execution of the mission,” said RSAF in its post.
Rescue 10 consists of air crew, ground crew and medical personnel who are on standby round the clock, every day of the year.
On July 19, 2021, a Rescue 10 team evacuated a crew member of a commercial vessel who was experiencing sudden memory loss. He was taken to SGH.
The next day, Rescue 10 evacuated a crew member on another commercial vessel who felt chest pains.
In 2019, the RSAF unit airlifted a diving enthusiast, who drifted at sea for three days on a ring buoy after his boat sank, to hospital for treatment.
The diver, Mr John Low, had no food or water throughout and was beginning to hallucinate when a passing ship saw him in the South China Sea on the third day and brought him onboard.