RSAF airlifts crewman of cruise liner to hospital on New Year’s Eve

SINGAPORE - A crew member of a cruise liner, some 120km off the coast of Singapore, was airlifted by the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) to hospital on Dec 31, 2023.

RSAF search-and-rescue unit Rescue 10 was activated at about 11am on New Year’s Eve to evacuate the man who needed urgent medical attention, a Ministry of Defence spokesman told The Straits Times.

The man was taken conscious to Singapore General Hospital on a H225M helicopter, said the Mindef spokesman.

The patient is now in stable condition, making the operation the sixth successful Rescue 10 activation of 2023, Mindef said adding that no further details would be disclosed due to patient confidentiality.

Pictures of the rescue, posted to RSAF’s Facebook page, show the H225M landing on a grassy area near the hospital, where hospital employees waited to carry the crewman off in a stretcher.