RSAF evacuates 2 crew members from commercial vessels off Singapore coast

SINGAPORE - A crew member on a commercial vessel was evacuated by the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) on July 19.

The crew member, who was on board the vessel about 100km off the coast of Singapore, was experiencing sudden memory loss and had no immediate history of trauma, RSAF said.

The next day, on the Hari Raya Haji holiday, the RSAF search-and-rescue team, Rescue 10, evacuated a second crew member who was on another commercial vessel about 3km off the coast of Singapore.

The crew member was experiencing chest pain, said RSAF.

Both victims were taken to the Singapore General Hospital, where they are reportedly conscious and in stable condition.

Two photographs of the rescue were posted on the RSAF's Facebook page. In one of them, a Super Puma helicopter was seen landing on an open field.

An individual was carried on a stretcher from the rescue helicopter.

"We wish the two individuals a speedy recovery," said RSAF in the Facebook post.

On average, the RSAF responds to about two search-and-rescue activations a month.

"A team of RSAF air crew, ground crew and medical personnel are on standby 24/7 in order to respond swiftly for life-saving missions whenever called upon," said RSAF in a statement on Saturday (July 24).