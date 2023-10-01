Phallic or paper clip?: Singapore Air Force plane caught on radar drawing ‘x-rated’ symbol, pattern ‘not intentional’ says RSAF

SINGAPORE - A flight pattern from a Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) plane drew eyeballs from avid aircraft watchers in Western Australia on Thursday.

On the same day, it was picked up by users of social media platform Reddit, with Australian media reports likening the shape ‘drawn’ above Bullsbrook, 41km north of Perth, to a penis with testicles and an “x-rated symbol”.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the RSAF said: “Any resemblance of aircraft flight patterns to images is not intentional and purely coincidental.

“In fact, we think it resembled Clippy the paperclip. What do you think?”

Clippy is a paperclip assistant familiar to Microsoft Officer users of the 2000s. It was discontinued in 2006.

The plane’s one-hour flight began at Bullsbrook at 12.25pm before landing there after 1.28pm, Australian media outlet PerthNow reported.

Checks by The Straits Times confirmed the flight path and linked the Pilatus PC-21 aircraft’s registration to an RSAF aircraft.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, a Mindef spokesman said the RSAF has been made aware of online reports of radar traces of the flight pattern of one of its aircraft’s training flight in the Royal Australian Air Force’s (RAAF) Base Pearce in Western Australia.

She added: “The RSAF’s training flights are based on professional training objectives, and include basic aircraft handling manoeuvres such as turns, instrument approaches and circuit patterns.”

In March 1993, Singapore signed an agreement with the RAAF to establish a flying detachment where pilots, weapon systems officers and flying instructors can be trained.

In 2017, the agreement was upgraded to a pact that allowed the airforce to use the base for another 25 years until 2043.

The airspace for training in Pearce is 14 times larger than Singapore’s, The Straits Times reported in 2018.