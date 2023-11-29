Aster 30, the ‘last puzzle piece’ of RSAF’s Island Air Defence system, now fully operational

SINGAPORE - The Aster 30 Missile System – the “last puzzle piece” of the Republic of Singapore Air Force’s (RSAF’s) nationwide air defence system that provides a security blanket over the country – is now fully operational.

While the Aster 30 has been activated for round-the-clock air defence operations since Aug 2020, reaching this milestone status means that RSAF personnel have been proficiently trained to operate the ground-based system fully.

At the Full Operational Capability Declaration Ceremony at Lim Chu Kang Camp II on Nov 29, Commanding Officer of the 163 Squadron Major Graci Wong said: “We can respond faster, shoot further with greater precision against a wide range of (air) threats, and provide Singapore with extended air defence coverage.”

Beyond its individual capabilities, the Aster 30 is the final component that completes what the Island Air Defence (IAD) system was designed to do, said Maj Wong.

Conceptualised around 2006, the IAD system integrates advanced sensors, weapon systems, command and control elements, data analytics snd artificial intelligence.

Together with the smart Combat Management System, the air defence system jointly developed by the RSAF and the Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) provides a real-time picture of the air situation by organising and combining data from multiple sources.

The Aster 30, which is part of the IAD’s weapons system, replaced the I-Hawk system that was used for more than 30 years. Singapore first took delivery of the French-made Aster 30 in 2018.

Designed with anti-aircraft and anti-missile capabilities, the Aster 30 can counter a wide spectrum of air threats, ranging from fighters, helicopters, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles to precision-guided munitions.

It can also intercept air threats at a farther distance than the I-Hawk, with an extended engagement envelope of up to 70km against fighter aircraft. It has the ability to engage multiple air threats simultaneously, and neutralise them at a longer range and with greater precision.

Compared with its predecessor, the Aster 30 also needs less manpower because of greater automation. Just six people are required, compared with the I-Hawk’s requirement of 11.

While the Aster 30 presents a more efficient and easier way of protecting the skies, Maj Wong said there are new challenges to overcome.

She said the air defense specialists, in particular, faced a steep learning curve when it came to familiarising themselves with the new systems.

They also had to learn about diagnostics, and understand how the Aster connects to the wider system.