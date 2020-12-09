Covid-19 case on Royal Caribbean: Experts say cruising generally still safe, but more investigations on how man got infected needed

SINGAPORE - There is no need for the general public to be too concerned about the Covid-19 case detected on board the Quantum of the Seas cruise ship, experts said.

The Royal Caribbean on Wednesday (Dec 9) turned back on Day 3 of a four-day cruise to nowhere, returning to Singapore following an 83-year-old passenger testing positive for the virus on board.

The most important issue is to determine if virus transmission has happened on the ship, they added. More tests also need to be done on the man, as well as others on the ship.

How did the man get the virus?

Professor Dale Fisher, a senior consultant in the infectious diseases division at the National University Hospital, said a proper investigation is needed to firstly rule out the possibility of a false positive test.

"More tests need to be done, as those who had Covid-19 months ago can still intermittently shed viral fragments that may not even be infectious. But if he is a true positive case, the virus was most likely still incubating when he tested negative pre-departure," Prof Fisher said.

The passenger had taken a mandatory Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test prior to boarding, which came up negative for the virus. He later reported to the on-board medical centre with diarrhoea, and underwent a mandatory PCR test. He disembarked the cruise ship at about 2pm and was taken by ambulance to hospital, where he underwent further testing.

He is unlikely to be infected on the ship, Prof Fisher added, given the short duration of the cruise.

Professor Teo Yik Ying, dean of the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, echoed this view.

The incubation period is on average five days, but can be as long as 14 days, Prof Teo said.

"This means that even though one has been exposed and infected, that person may continue to test negative a few days post-exposure, and only start to shed sufficient virus or exhibit the symptoms later on."

However, there have been reports of extremely short incubation periods of less than two days, so while unlikely, it could be possible that the man was infected during the cruise, Prof Teo added.

Is cruising still a good idea?

Cruises were disallowed since March 13. However, when Covid-19 cases were reined inhere, Genting Cruise Lines and Royal Caribbean International were given the green light to offer cruises from November.



Workers disinfecting passenger suitcases before the Quantum of the Seas cruise to nowhere on Dec 3, 2020. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



"I'm still not convinced that cruises to nowhere were a good idea, but I've been somewhat reassured by the measures in place to reduce the risk of large outbreaks," Prof Cook said.

"We'll see how many other passengers need to be quarantined, and if any of those not quarantined develop infection. Soon we'll see how effective the on-board measures are."

With no testing regime being foolproof, the most critical issue is to determine if virus transmission has happened on the ship, experts stressed.

This will take at least one infection cycle - or two weeks - and contacts of the man will have to be tested to determine if there was spread.

"If there is no spread and the case was completely contained, this means that the system has been effective in preventing transmission and that will be reassuring if true," Prof Fisher said.

If so, this incident could be looked on positively as a good test of the ship's protocols and infection control measures, he added.

Prof Teo said such incidents serve as a stark reminder why safe management measures must be followed, why Trace Together must be used, so that contact tracing protocols are sufficiently effective and robust.

As countries experiment with different strategies to resume activities, cases will surface, such as when Singapore's nightlife sector resumes, he added.

There is no need to be alarmed, as the risk that this infection will spill over to the rest of the community is also extremely low, given Singapore's robust ringfencing protocols, Prof Teo assured.

"What is important as a community is not to recoil and immediately choose the safest option of barring the activity, unless it is clear the present protocols are inadequate and an accelerated spread to the rest of the community is imminent," he added.

"It will still be safe to cruise, until evidence proves otherwise."

Should the infection be contained despite interactions, then this would bode well for the country in allowing greater resumption, Prof Teo said.

"The incident also proves that there are still cryptic cases and we must continue with our individual measures of mask wearing and social distancing," he stressed.

Associate Professor Alex Cook, vice-dean of research at the NUS Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, however, was more sceptical of the matter.

"I'm not surprised that it happened eventually, but I'm surprised it happened so soon," he said.

Is testing before a cruise still useful?

Passengers on Royal Caribbean have to do a PCR test 48 to 72 hours pre-departure and show a negative result, while those on Genting do a rapid antigen nasal swab test at the terminal on departure day.



A staff from Raffles Medical calling Genting Dream Cruise passengers to collect the rapid antigen test at designated colour zone for the rapid antigen test results at Marina Bay Cruise Centre on Nov 6, 2020. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



PCR tests are higher in accuracy. However, they take longer to process and must be done up to three days prior. There will be a very small window that one could still be infected even after submitting a negative result, Prof Teo said.

"PCR also does not distinguish between an old or new infection, so someone could be shedding non-infectious viral fragments and yield a positive PCR result," Prof Teo said.

Sensitivity of PCR is 0 per cent right after infection, but rises to 90 per cent or more around the time of onset of symptoms - if the case is symptomatic - and slowly falls back down in the weeks after illness, Prof Cook added.

On the other hand, there is no window for possible exposure after testing with Genting's protocol, since the test is done on departure day.

But rapid tests are slightly less sensitive, and there is a small chance that a true infection might be missed, Prof Teo added.

Doing both tests will be better but this might not be practical or feasible. Both tests on their own will not be capable of picking up an infected person that is still in the incubation phase, although given the scheduling of the two regimes, implementing both regimes does reduce the chance of missing an infection, Prof Teo added.