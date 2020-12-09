Suspected Covid-19 case on Royal Caribbean cruise to nowhere, ship returns to Singapore mid-sail

SINGAPORE - Royal Caribbean cruise ship Quantum of the Seas has turned back on day three of a four-day cruise to nowhere due to a suspected Covid-19 case on board.

The ship’s captain made an announcement over the public announcement system at about 2.45am on Wednesday (Dec 9), informing guests to remain in their rooms and adding that the ship would arrive in Singapore by about 8am.

Royal Caribbean last week resumed three- and four-night Ocean Getaway cruises as part of a safe cruising pilot programme announced in October by the Singapore Tourism Board.

Pandemic safety measures include a reduced 50 per cent capacity and pre-boarding testing for passengers.