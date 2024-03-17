Riots, stampedes at major events a concern if more not done to curb concert ticket scams: Experts

SINGAPORE - As Singapore courts more acts to perform here, it needs to first tackle the issue of concert ticket scams, as it could lead to public order concerns.

If trouble breaks out at a concert due to fans’ frustration at getting scammed and not being allowed into the venue, the consequences can be quite devastating, said some experts.

Speaking to The Straits Times in an exclusive interview on March 11, Assistant Commissioner of Police Aileen Yap said the police are concerned about not just victims falling prey to concert ticket scams, but also public order issues that could arise from their unhappiness.

AC Yap, who is also assistant director of the police’s Anti-Scam Command, said: “Imagine if a large number of fans fly all the way to Singapore and arrive at a concert venue to watch their favourite act, only to find out they cannot enter because they’ve been scammed.

“These scams can escalate to public disorder issues, and I think if it happens, the damage to Singapore’s reputation as an event venue can be very large.”

The police said that between Jan 1 and March 12, at least 1,551 victims had fallen prey to e-commerce scams involving concert tickets, with total losses amounting to at least $737,000.

At least 960 of these victims had fallen for scams involving Taylor Swift concert tickets and more than $538,000 was lost.

Swift was the first female act to headline six shows at the National Stadium, with over 368,000 people watching her concerts between March 2 and 9. The figure does not include the thousands who gathered outside the stadium during the week to sing her songs, as they could not get tickets.

There were crowd control problems in the stadium on the first night on March 2, as fans gatecrashed the aisles in the VIP1 sections immediately surrounding the stage.

Barriers were installed for her subsequent shows.

Several fans, some from neighbouring countries, were turned away at the gates due to fake or invalid tickets. They posted their experiences online.

Mr Deva Joseph, a former senior investigation officer at the Criminal Investigation Department, said most scam victims would likely realise they were scammed only at the entrance, after being denied entry.

Mr Deva, who is head of operations and compliance at Peregrine Security, which is involved in event security, security consulting and security manpower services, said: “Some people who have been cheated can turn hostile, and a riot may even happen.”

He said staff manning the entrances would feel threatened if the victims’ anger was directed at them.

He said: “Such concerts involve people’s hard-earned money, and many would have taken time to dress up and prepare for it. So being denied entry at the last minute is likely to cause disappointment, which can turn into anger.