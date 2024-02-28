‘Don’t be fooled by low price’: Victims lose $1,500 to conmen over Bruno Mars, Taylor Swift tickets

SINGAPORE - Two pop music fans who had their hearts set on watching their favourite artists perform live ended up losing nearly $1,500 to online conmen.

In January, Nanyang Polytechnic student Sandra (not her real name) armed herself with four devices - a phone, an iPad and 2 laptops - to make sure she would get her hands on tickets for Bruno Mars, ahead of his concert in April.

Despite her efforts, she could not get her tickets from authorised seller Ticketmaster.

So, she decided to try her luck on messaging platform Telegram - an option that a few of her friends suggested.

Speaking to The Straits Times on Feb 27, Sandra, 19, said: “I’ve heard horror stories about online marketplace Carousell and how there are many scam listings, so I tried Telegram instead.”

Tickets at the authorised seller sold for $174 each, but she expected re-sellers to add a small mark-up in price, she added.

“I was looking for two standing tickets, and found someone selling them on Telegram for $200 each.”

To be safe, she asked the seller for screenshots of the tickets, and for the tickets to be handed over to her in person. The seller agreed but asked for a 50 per cent deposit in advance.

Said Sandra: “I was sceptical at first, but I checked the number used for his PayNow account and also saw that he had a typical Singaporean name. I thought he was genuine.”

Everything went downhill after she made payment. The seller blocked her on Telegram, which meant she could not contact the person or demand a refund. Within an hour, she lodged a police report.

She has yet to tell her father, but her mother is angry that she fell for the scam.

Sandra has since bought the tickets - from Ticketmaster this time - after more concert dates were added.

Foreign student Wu Yoyo, who studies at the Raffles Music College in Alexandra, said she fell for the same tactics with two different sellers on Carousell.

The 18-year-old, who is from Shanghai, said she wanted to attend the Coldplay concert - not because she was a fan of the British band, but because this would be her first concert.

She found tickets for both concerts on sale on Carousell - she could not get Coldplay tickets from Ticketmaster, and she did not want to stand in line at the crack of dawn for Taylor Swift tickets.

Ms Wu said she leaned towards listings that were reasonably priced. For Coldplay, she was looking at two Category 4 seats costing $300 in total, and four Category 1 Taylor Swift tickets that added up to $1,600.