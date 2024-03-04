Enhanced security measures for Taylor Swift’s S’pore concerts after ‘gatecrashing’ of VIP1 sections

SINGAPORE – Additional security measures have been put in place in the National Stadium for the remaining concerts of American pop star Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Singapore, which end on March 9.

Physical barriers have been implemented throughout all floor sections closest to the stage. The Straits Times understands that in addition to lining the aisles, they have been placed every dozen or so rows cutting across the aisles.

These measures follow reports from the opening night concert on March 2 that concertgoers in some of the floor sections were rushing the front of the stage, to the point where an informal mosh pit was forming.

Many concerts – such as British rock band Coldplay’s recent ones in Singapore in January – use the floor space around the stage as a general admission standing pen. For the Eras Tour in Singapore, and many other countries such as the United States, the floor has been divided into sections with assigned seating.

These sections were sold at different pricing tiers. The segments closest to the stage – where concertgoers have the best view of Swift – were priced at an eye-watering $1,228++ each, as part of the top-tier VIP1 packages.

Directly behind many of these VIP1 sections were cheaper Category 1 ($348++), Category 2 ($328++) or VIP3 ($628++) sections.

ST understands that many of the “gatecrashers” were concertgoers from these other sections in search of a better view of the stage due to the lack of elevation on the floor.