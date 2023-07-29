President’s role is to scrutinise appointment of key roles in public service: Ng Kok Song on political scandals and need for ‘good people’

SINGAPORE - It is not enough for Singapore to have good institutions; it needs to have good people too.

And the role of the president is to scrutinise the people who occupy important positions in the public service, so that they meet the standards Singaporeans expect of those key appointments, said presidential hopeful Ng Kok Song on Saturday.

He was responding to the the media’s questions on how he views the role of the president, in light of the recent string of political scandals that have rocked Singapore.

These include Transport Minister S. Iswaran being arrested as part of a corruption probe, and People’s Action Party MP Cheng Li Hui and Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin – as well as two members of the main opposition Workers’ Party Leon Perera and Nicole Seah – resigning over extramarital affairs.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the Asia Cat Expo, Mr Ng said: “One of the very significant roles of the president is to safeguard the integrity of key appointments in the public service.

“This is extremely important because no matter how good our institutions are, if bad people get into our institutions, they will corrupt our institutions.”

Mr Ng said that should he become the president, he would inquire more about the background of those who have been put forth to take on public appointments, to satisfy himself that the people who are proposing these appointments have done a thorough job of examining the person’s past and track record.

He added that he would also be interested to find out who the people who are being groomed to take over are, should a public official vacate his position.

“Those are very important functions – the president and his Council of Presidential Advisers should... scrutinise and ensure the integrity of our public service,” said Mr Ng.