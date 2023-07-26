Tharman launches campaign, cautions against ‘artificial distinctions’ based on past affiliations

SINGAPORE - Former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam officially launched his campaign for the presidency, themed “Respect for All”, at a press conference on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media at the York Hotel in Orchard, Mr Tharman outlined his vision to be a “president of a new era”, and cautioned against drawing artificial distinctions based on past affiliations.

Citing the example of former President Ong Teng Cheong, he said there is a difference between independence from any past affiliation with a political party, and independence of mind and character.

“I’m advantaged by the...experience of having worked on policies and understood the complexities of running government in Singapore - and the advantage of having been in politics and playing an international role for Singapore.

“It is my advantage, it was (Mr Ong’s) advantage as well,” he said, adding that it would “weaken the system” if everyone was going to have their ability or suitability judged on the basis on whether they had a past or close association with the Government.

“I have no regrets at all of having been in the PAP and serving as a politician for 22 years, both in the Cabinet as well as on the ground. I have... no regrets being part of the team.”

Noting that the other two candidates were worthy candidates, he said: “Let’s not draw these artificial distinctions based on past affiliations. Let’s look at the positive attributes of each candidate...that’s what we should judge them on.”

Asked for his thoughts on a possible scenario where the other two candidates do not qualify and there is a walkover, he said that he hoped that there would at least be one candidate qualifying, if not more - but it is not for him to say who “exactly qualifies”.

“I’ve stepped into this race because I believe very strongly in the need to evolve Singapore’s culture, some of our norms, and the way we go about working with each other so that we remain a shining spot in the world, in the future,” he said, reiterating his belief that the role of President must be above politics.

Mr Tharman, 66, also unveiled his proposer, seconder and eight assenters. All were present at the press conference.

Mr Thomas Chua, president of the Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations and former nominated MP, will be his proposer.

Mr Mohammad Alami Musa, former president of Muis and current non-residential ambassador to Algeria, will be the seconder.

Each potential candidate has to find a team of 10, who all have to sign the nomination form which has to be submitted on Nomination Day. The date has not been announced.

On Nomination Day, candidates will also have to submit the certificate of eligibility issued by the Presidential Elections Committee.

In the past, candidates had been informed of the status of their certificate application within a few days of Nomination Day.

Candidates will also have to submit their community certificates and political donation certificate.