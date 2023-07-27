‘Our present is related to our past’: Presidential hopeful Ng Kok Song on Tharman’s independence

SINGAPORE - When drinking water, think of its source.

Presidential hopeful Ng Kok Song quoted the Chinese idiom on Thursday to emphasise that a person cannot easily be separated from his past affiliations, in response to potential competitor Mr Tharman Shamugaratnam’s comments on having independence of mind.

Speaking to the media after a visit to the Geylang Serai market on Thursday, Mr Ng, a former GIC investment chief, said: “Our present is related to our past. We cannot easily separate our present from our past.”

“My past is that I was in the public service for 45 years, and Mr Tharman served many years in political leadership,” he added. “You draw your own conclusion.”

Mr Tharman, who stepped down from his role as Senior Minister and resigned from the ruling People’s Action Party on July 7, had on Wednesday distinguished between independence from a past affiliation with a political party, and independence of mind and character.

The former PAP central executive committee member had urged the public to judge each candidate on their positive attributes, track record, and what role they can play at home and abroad, rather than their past affiliations.

Mr Ng also responded to Mr Tharman’s vision of being a president for a new era. He said one feature of the new era of Singapore’s governance is a balance between the Presidency and the Government.

“I think the people of Singapore would like to see this balance in this new era: where the president is above politics, where the president has no political affiliation,” he said.

On Thursday Mr Ng, 75, walked around the market greeting stallholders and marketgoers before having mee soto for lunch with his fiance Sybil Lau. Ms Lau, 45, sits on several boards including SG Enable, a registered charity for the disabled.

Mr Ng used the occasion to clarify a comment he made in an earlier interview with The Straits Times, where he said he was “running for president because (Mr Tharman) wants it”.

This was in reference to a remark by Mr Tharman when he announced his presidential bid that he would welcome a contest, said Mr Ng.

“I have come forward so that there will be an election, so Singaporeans have a chance to choose the president,” he said. “And I have come forward so that there’s a good contest - if I’m certified eligible.”

Mr Ng also elaborated on why he picked Chinese President Xi Jinping as one of the three people, living or dead, that he would want to have dinner with.

In a quick-fire video interview with ST, he had listed the Chinese leader alongside his late wife and his mother.