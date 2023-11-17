Pre-school enrolment for children from lower-income families remains lower than national average

SINGAPORE - More children from lower-income families are attending pre-school, although there is still a gap in their enrolment rate and the national average.

In 2021, 88 per cent of children aged three to four nationwide were enrolled in pre-school, compared to 78 per cent for those in lower-income families.

For those aged five to six, the national enrolment rate in 2021 was 95 per cent, while 93 per cent of those of this age range in lower-income families were enrolled.

Overall, 92 per cent of Singaporean children aged between three and six were in pre-school in 2021, up from 88 per cent in 2017, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) told The Straits Times.

The 2021 figures are the latest available from the Department of Statistics, said a spokesperson for the ministry. ST had asked for annual figures from the last five years.

Pre-school enrolment rates of children from lower-income families have improved over time alongside the national rate, he said, though he did not provide the 2017 figure for lower-income families.

The gap in enrolment rates between children living in public rental flats and the national average, in particular among those aged three to four, was raised by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in his Budget 2023 speech.

He had committed then to providing more assistance to lower-income families and to reach out to them to facilitate enrolment.

The Forward Singapore report he unveiled in October also mentioned upcoming measures to further address the enrolment gap and improve pre-school attendance.

The MSF spokesperson said the early years are important to a child’s development and pre-school complements the key role that parents play.

Local data also indicates that children who attend pre-school from age three are less likely to require additional learning support in primary school, he added.

Associate Professor Jason Tan from the National Institute of Education said pre-schools are all the more crucial for lower-income families as they provide a more stimulating learning environment.

This could range from developing literacy and numeracy skills to providing toys and books, and even musuem or zoo trips - all of which contribute to a child’s cognitive development, he said.

However, parents may struggle with enrolment and attendance due to various reasons.