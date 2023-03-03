Priority pre-school enrolment, more early intervention places to help needy families

SINGAPORE - More early intervention centres and fee subsidies for children with developmental needs, and priority enrolment for children from lower-income households at some pre-schools, are among the moves announced by the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) on March 3 to uplift needy families and give their children a good start in life.

1. ComLink to integrate common functions across programmes

Community Link (ComLink), which supports families with children living in rental housing, has been expanded nationwide to cover 21 social service office towns.

Since November 2022, all families with children who moved into rental flats have automatically been offered ComLink support under the ComLink Rental Scheme.

To enhance the ComLink programme, common functions such as outreach, befriending, and case support will be streamlined across multiple programmes such as KidStart, Uplift Community Network, and Project Dian@M3.

Social service officers will partner volunteer befrienders to act as consistent touchpoints to help each family develop an action plan across programmes by different agencies. Since August 2022, 60 ComLink families in Jalan Besar have benefited from this enhanced approach, which will be rolled out progressively to more families.

Over 2,400 volunteers have been recruited to support ComLink. This allows families to build rapport with befrienders and get more convenient and better-coordinated support to meet their needs in various areas, such as health, education and employment.

Programmes under ComLink will include reading and numeracy programmes for young children, sports, coding and financial literacy workshops for youths, and medical services for adults.

On Friday, Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli said in Parliament that the hope is for all families to build resilience and confidence in their future.

“In short, we want all families to achieve the 3Ss: stability, self reliance, and social mobility,” he said, describing a society where families are strong and have the means to weather the ups and downs in life, where they have a strong sense of ownership, and can aspire for their children to have a better future.

Ms Fatin Nabilah Omar, a single mother of three, got help from ComLink to complete a nursing course and get job support from the Employment and Employability Institute (e2i).

The 32-year-old lives with her children, aged 3, 12 and 14, in a two-room public rental flat in Boon Lay.