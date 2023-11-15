KidStart working towards enrolling more mothers during pregnancy for better child development

SINGAPORE - As a first-time mother, Ms Siti Aisha Begum, 26, was ready to welcome any help she could get.

Hence when she was introduced to the KidStart programme at a routine check-up during her pregnancy at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH), she did not hesitate.

At 20 weeks pregnant, she enrolled in the nationwide early childhood development programme, meant to support children aged up to six from lower-income families.

Besides learning the ropes of diaper changing and how to bathe a baby, Ms Siti, who is not working at the moment, also received support from a nurse assigned to her, when she caught dengue and had thyroid issues during her pregnancy.

The nurse provided advice and helped to explain medical jargon, said Ms Siti, whose daughter is now about four months old. “She also helped me to track my baby’s milestones while I was pregnant, so I didn’t have to go to the doctor over small things, I could just ask her.”

KidStart, which offers help in areas like monitoring child development, nutrition and parenting strategies, hopes to reach out to more families at the pre-natal stage, when mothers are expecting, like it did with Ms Siti.

The programme has supported more than 6,200 children since it started as a pilot in 2016.

KidStart chief executive Rahayu Buang said one area it wants to do more in is to encourage more families and children to enrol at the pre-natal stage.

Most of the 6,200 children had joined KidStart after they were born, she said.

In the last two years, of about 750 families that KKH and the National University Hospital (NUH) reached out to at the pre-natal stage, 60 per cent of them enrolled in KidStart, she added.

“Given that every year, about 3,000 children would be eligible for KidStart, and knowing that the first five years of life are critical to child development, we want to do more to bring about awareness, outreach and encourage eligible families to sign up,” she said.

To do so, the hospitals involved are working towards approaching mothers at the waiting rooms of obstetrics and gynaecology clinics to explain and increase the awareness of the programme, she added.

Currently, hospitals get referrals from medical social workers, antenatal clinics or social service agencies.

Apart from working with KKH and NUH, KidStart also links up with Singapore General Hospital and Sengkang General Hospital to reach out to eligible pregnant mums within the SingHealth group.

It is also working with community partners to spread awareness and share testimonials from families enrolled on various platforms like social media.

There are benefits to signing up earlier to KidStart, as early as the prenatal stage, said Madam Rahayu.