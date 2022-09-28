Workers' Party invites youth to submit and debate alternative policies in competition

SINGAPORE - Youth with alternative policy ideas can submit their proposals to a competition organised by the Workers' Party (WP) Youth Wing and the opposition party's policy research team.
The WP Policy Challenge 2022 will see youth put forth their suggestions, consult WP MPs to fine-tune their proposals, and then defend and debate them in a public session.
The Youth Wing said on Wednesday that submissions can be made from Oct 2 to 9. Interested participants can choose from one of four policy topics - to be revealed at the start of the contest - and submit a one-page outline of their proposed adjournment motion.
The competition is open to all Singaporeans aged 40 and below.
Ten entries will make it to a second round, where participants will be paired with a WP MP they can consult as they write up their adjournment motion speeches, said the Youth Wing.
An adjournment motion is a speech by an MP, which can last up to 20 minutes, delivered at the end of a Parliament session. MPs have to submit their topics at least three days in advance, and a ballot will be held if more than one is submitted.
At the end of the speech, the minister responsible for the topic has 10 minutes to reply to the adjournment motion.
All WP MPs will be involved as consultants except the head and deputy head of the party's policy research team, Mr Gerald Giam and Associate Professor Jamus Lim, who are judges of the event.
The competition will culminate in three finalists presenting their speeches at the party headquarters in Geylang Road on Nov 13.
In addition to Mr Giam and Prof Lim, the judging panel will include Youth Wing president Nicole Seah. Their decision will account for 75 per cent of the total score.
An audience vote by members of the public, who can attend the finals, will contribute the remaining 25 per cent. Registered attendees will also be able to pose questions to the finalists.
The winner will receive $500, while the first and second runners-up will receive $300 and $100 respectively. The top three will also receive WP memorabilia.
When asked if the winners will have opportunities for longer-term collaboration with the party, the Youth Wing said all participants are welcome to apply to volunteer on its policy research or media team, Youth Wing or various grassroots committees.
Adjournment motions delivered by the WP in recent months include one in September by Sengkang GRC MP Louis Chua on allowing younger singles to apply for Build-To-Order flats, and one by his constituency colleague, Prof Lim, in July on using macroeconomic policy to combat inflation.
Ms Seah said that over the past few years, the party has seen many younger Singaporeans voice concerns about issues affecting them and the wider society.
"We are heartened by this development, and want to support youth with a platform for trying their hand at parliamentary work," she said.
Mr Giam added: "As a parliamentary opposition party, we appreciate that our role goes beyond critiquing existing policies to providing sound and credible alternative policy ideas. In this spirit, we designed this challenge to give youth a taste of parliamentary work and debate."
The Youth Wing said the policy challenge is meant to provide a fun and educational opportunity for youth to learn about politics and policymaking, demystify the workings of Parliament and the behind-the-scenes work of MPs, and gather policy feedback from youth and, where relevant, raise these ideas and concerns in Parliament to represent Singaporeans better.