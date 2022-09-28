Workers' Party invites youth to submit and debate alternative policies in competition

SINGAPORE - Youth with alternative policy ideas can submit their proposals to a competition organised by the Workers' Party (WP) Youth Wing and the opposition party's policy research team.

The WP Policy Challenge 2022 will see youth put forth their suggestions, consult WP MPs to fine-tune their proposals, and then defend and debate them in a public session.

The Youth Wing said on Wednesday that submissions can be made from Oct 2 to 9. Interested participants can choose from one of four policy topics - to be revealed at the start of the contest - and submit a one-page outline of their proposed adjournment motion.

The competition is open to all Singaporeans aged 40 and below.

Ten entries will make it to a second round, where participants will be paired with a WP MP they can consult as they write up their adjournment motion speeches, said the Youth Wing.

An adjournment motion is a speech by an MP, which can last up to 20 minutes, delivered at the end of a Parliament session. MPs have to submit their topics at least three days in advance, and a ballot will be held if more than one is submitted.

At the end of the speech, the minister responsible for the topic has 10 minutes to reply to the adjournment motion.

All WP MPs will be involved as consultants except the head and deputy head of the party's policy research team, Mr Gerald Giam and Associate Professor Jamus Lim, who are judges of the event.

The competition will culminate in three finalists presenting their speeches at the party headquarters in Geylang Road on Nov 13.

In addition to Mr Giam and Prof Lim, the judging panel will include Youth Wing president Nicole Seah. Their decision will account for 75 per cent of the total score.

An audience vote by members of the public, who can attend the finals, will contribute the remaining 25 per cent. Registered attendees will also be able to pose questions to the finalists.

The winner will receive $500, while the first and second runners-up will receive $300 and $100 respectively. The top three will also receive WP memorabilia.