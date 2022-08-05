Workers' Party gets on TikTok, with first video on former chief Low Thia Khiang

SINGAPORE - The Workers' Party (WP) has started an account on video-sharing platform TikTok, and its first video on @thehammertok launched on Friday (Aug 5) stars former party chief Low Thia Khiang.

A 40-second video shows Mr Low in Sengkang, where he is helping out while Sengkang GRC MP Jamus Lim is on a fellowship in the United States. Mr Low, 65, is seen checking out the facilities of a playground in Anchorvale estate, rocking several pieces of equipment to make sure they are safely secured.

He also tests an elevated bar and uses a step-up machine.

Aljunied GRC MP Leon Perera, who chairs the party's media team, said Mr Low was chosen to launch the party's TikTok videos as he has played a key role in "shaping (WP's) collective culture and ethos".

"While not currently an MP, Mr Low is a well-established and respected political figure, having served in Parliament for almost three decades," he added.

Mr Low stepped down as WP's secretary-general in 2018 and did not contest the 2020 General Election, when he retired from politics as the longest-serving opposition MP.

During the Covid-19 crisis, Mr Low also fronted a WP video to persuade seniors to get vaccinated, speaking in Teochew and Mandarin.

WP's venture onto TikTok comes as the platform overtakes other social media such as Facebook and Instagram to be the most downloaded platform in Singapore over at least the last two years.