Jamus Lim and Alvin Tan spar over response to cost-of-living issues

SINGAPORE - Prices of food, transportation and energy here have been going up so fast that Singapore is now facing a cost-of-living crisis, said Workers' Party MP Jamus Lim on Tuesday (July 5).

He added in Parliament that the situation has gone beyond an inflation problem, and stressed that the Government must do more to help.

"When the prices of what we eat, getting to work, and keeping our homes and businesses running are all rising rapidly, this isn't an inflation problem any longer," he said.

"It is a cost-of-living crisis. It is therefore incumbent on policymakers to do what they can to alleviate the pain felt by the people."

Associate Professor Lim (Sengkang GRC) suggested several ways this could be done, including strengthening the Singapore dollar and spending more funds to support those who need it the most.

In response, Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan said that the Government plans and executes its fiscal policies for the long term, but maintains dexterity to zoom into details that matter on the ground to Singaporeans as well as local businesses.

Its approach focuses on strong job creation and wage growth as the best ways to help Singaporeans tide through the current economic difficulties, and on making sure that the country has sufficient resources to tackle long-term challenges.

"This mindset and bias towards action have allowed us to weather storms and seize opportunities throughout our history. This is the hallmark of our government," he said.

"This is our commitment to Singapore, and we will continue to do our utmost to deliver on this commitment. Especially in these challenging times."

Mr Tan added that there is a need to recognise the global nature of the price pressures that Singapore is facing.

The sharp pick up of food and oil prices since the fourth quarter of last year principally reflects the effects of serious disruption of global supply, include due to the Ukraine conflict, he said. “It is inevitable that some of these price increases will affect our economy.”

On strengthening the Singapore dollar, Prof Lim said that doing so will reduce the cost of imported goods and services. A stronger currency could lower domestic inflation as well, given how so much of what is consumed here is imported.

He added that there is ample evidence that such strengthening is affordable, given how standard metrics for comparing the under and overvaluation of the Singapore dollar suggest that it is significantly undervalued.

Doing so could be as simple as ceasing interventions that restrain Singapore's exchange rate, and allowing foreign exchange markets to work, he said. "This is a luxury that precious few countries can afford, but one that we can leverage on now."

Mr Tan said Singapore's central bank, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), takes several factors into account when it comes to the exchange rate.

Strengthening this rate cannot fully offset global prices without causing immediate negative consequences on growth, and therefore, the labour market, he warned. He said this is why many advanced central banks are guarded in the speed and the extent to which they will raise interest rates.

"Monetary policy action in (and) of themselves have attendant spillover effects that must be taken into account in the uncertain challenging economic environment. Therefore, a judicious blend of tight monetary policy and targeted supportive fiscal policy that is carefully calibrated is most appropriate," he said.