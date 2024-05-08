‘When push comes to shove and the time comes to take hard decisions, I would do so’: DPM Wong

SINGAPORE - Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who takes over as the country’s fourth prime minister on May 15, said he will make tough decisions if needed, just as the nation’s founding fathers did.

“I believe when push comes to shove and the time comes to take hard decisions, I would do so, so long as the decision is in the interest of Singapore and Singaporeans.”

He said so in an interview with The Economist, when asked if he sees himself as a strong leader with “that iron in him”.

The phrase was famously uttered by founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, who said this quality was essential for anyone who governs Singapore.

Asked further if his answer means that he sees himself in the mould of an abrasive leader who forces people to do what they don’t want, DPM Wong replied: “I am who I am.”

“I listen carefully to everyone’s views. When I go into a meeting, I do not start off assuming that I know all the answers. I want to get people’s insights, I want to get people’s perspectives, eventually thinking about what makes for the best decisions and outcomes for Singapore.”

While some decisions may not be popular, they stem from a conviction that they are the right ones to take, he said.

DPM Wong, who is also Finance Minister, gave the examples of the recent goods and services tax hike from 7 to 9 per cent, as well as the Covid-19 pandemic when restrictions on social gatherings were in place.

“Singaporeans can be assured that I will be able to take the decisions in the best interest of Singapore and Singaporeans and explain to them why these difficult decisions are necessary,” he added.

In the interview, DPM Wong was also asked about politics in Singapore, his “much more typical upbringing” and its impact on his popularity with voters, as well as how his decision to retain Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong as senior minister in his new Cabinet might prevent the fourth generation of political leaders from “finding its voice”.

“My background is what it is. If it is helpful that it makes it more relatable to Singaporeans, so much the better,” said DPM Wong, who grew up in a Housing Board estate in Marine Parade.

He studied at Tanjong Katong Secondary Technical School as it was near his home and, after that, Victoria Junior College. Later, he studied in the United States on a government scholarship and joined the civil service in 1997.

DPM Wong noted that Singaporeans are “discerning and wise voters”, adding: “I have no doubt that at the end of the day, they will expect me to deliver on the things that they care about – delivering a better life, delivering better standards of living for themselves and their children.”

If he and his team cannot meet these expectations and a better team arises, Singaporeans will choose accordingly, he said.

DPM Wong added that the opposition presence in Parliament is here to stay, and that he does not assume that the PAP will automatically return to power after the next general election.

“We will have to do our best to engage Singaporeans, we will have to do our best to involve them in decisions that they care deeply about, and in shaping our future, which is why we started doing so in our Forward Singapore exercise, engaging Singaporeans a lot more, not just in hearing them out.”