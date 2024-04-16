PM Lee to become senior minister, no major changes to Cabinet until after next GE: DPM Wong

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will take on the role of senior minister in the new Cabinet, which should not have major changes, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

DPM Wong will announce the make-up of his new Cabinet in a press conference a few days before he is sworn in as Singapore’s fourth prime minister on May 15.

He told reporters on April 16 that he expects existing Cabinet ministers to remain in their current portfolios, although there may be “marginal adjustments here and there”. Those continuing in their roles include Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security.

Bigger Cabinet changes are likely to take place only after the next general election, he said, adding that he is already on the lookout for new candidates – especially those with the potential to hold political office.

“Our system works on the basis of continuity and progressive change,” DPM Wong said in explaining his decision.

“It has never been the case that when there is a leadership transition, all the older ministers stepped down at the same time. Instead, they continued to contribute in different ways, while making room for the younger ones to step up. I will adopt the same approach when I take over.”

Given that some ministers have been appointed to their current portfolios fairly recently, there is no reason to move them, he added.

DPM Wong was speaking to reporters during a 10-minute doorstop interview at the Ministry of Communications and Information, a day after the long-awaited handover date was announced.

The 51-year-old, who entered politics 13 years ago, had been the presumptive next prime minister since April 2022, when he was picked by his peers as the leader of the PAP’s fourth-generation team. He will be formally sworn in at 8pm on May 15.

DPM Wong said he is in the process of speaking to current Cabinet ministers about their appointments and will take their considerations into account.

“I will also look at possible promotions, as well as consider bringing in a few backbenchers to strengthen the team.”

When asked about his considerations in forming his new Cabinet, DPM Wong replied that his main priority is to form the best possible team for Singapore, with a focus on both change and continuity.

“We should build on what we have today. We should affirm and reinforce what works well for Singapore,” he said. “But I also want change because we should re-examine and refresh our current approaches and be prepared to break new ground in order to adapt more effectively to a rapidly changing environment.”

He added that his aim, in time, is to reach a good balance between experienced ministers and new members who can add fresh perspectives.