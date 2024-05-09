We are pro-Singapore: DPM Lawrence Wong on standing between the US and China

SINGAPORE - As the United States and China seek out a new equilibrium in their relationship, Singapore must brace itself for possibly a decade or more of unpredictability, and hopefully help steer global events towards peace, rather than war, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

In an interview with The Economist magazine on May 6, he said the Republic is neither pro-China nor pro-America, but “pro-Singapore”.

DPM Wong said the global order is shifting, and the transition will be messy because while America’s unipolar moment has ended, it remains a pre-eminent power in a world that will have more than one major power.

“China certainly looks at the US as trying to contain, encircle, and suppress them, and trying to deny them their rightful place in the world,” he said in a transcript released by the Ministry of Communications and Information on May 8.

It is not just the leadership who thinks like that, but a lot of Chinese officials, noted DPM Wong, who will take over as Singapore’s fourth prime minister on May 15.

“They feel that there is this containment to put China down; there is that sense, and for every action, there will be an opposite reaction,” he added.

Asked how Singapore will deal with the scenario where American tech sanctions and controls lead to a complete split into two technology systems, DPM Wong noted that a lot of these sensitive technologies lie in the hands of American firms operating out of the Republic.

Singapore would expect these firms to comply fully with export restrictions, but it hopes that such restrictions will be carefully calibrated. A technological bifurcation would be detrimental not just for Singapore, but also for the US and the whole world, he stressed.

He said that while militaries are very mindful about collateral damage, retaliation and escalation in conventional warfare, it is less straightforward to assess the fallout from using economic and financial tools for geopolitical purposes, he said.

“We do not have so much experience with it; if we are not careful, it will have profound implications to the global economy but worse still, for global stability,” he said.

Asked about the US’ decision to seek a change in identity and ownership of TikTok, which is headquartered in Singapore, DPM Wong said it was America’s prerogative to decide how to deal with the social media platform.

“But from our point of view, when it comes to social media, that does not count as national security,” he said, noting that there are social media companies from all countries here in Singapore, and the Republic does not see this as a national security risk.

Mr Wong said China now sees itself as a strong country, whose time on the world stage has come. This means they want to be more assertive about their national interests, and this includes overseas.

As with all big countries, China will have to learn that if they push their way around other countries and overdo it, it will engender a backlash, including in this region.

“That is why they cannot go too far, and they will have to learn that lesson,” he said. “It is a lesson that all big countries go through. America goes through that lesson too.”