7 things to know about Singapore’s next prime minister Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE – As Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong prepares to helm the Government from May 15, The Straits Times compiles seven things about the 51-year-old leader.

1. Leading the Forward Singapore exercise

Launched by DPM Wong in June 2022, the Forward Singapore exercise saw fourth-generation (4G) People’s Action Party leaders hold frequent dialogues with Singaporeans to hear their concerns and needs as the team worked on a road map for the future of Singapore.

More than 200,000 Singaporeans were involved in the nationwide engagement exercise.

A 180-page report released in October 2023 charted a pathway for making Singapore more vibrant and inclusive, fair and thriving, as well as resilient and united. The plan includes more help for groups such as the less well-off, mid-career workers and seniors, through means such as additional financial support and improved infrastructure.

The report also assured Singaporeans that more would be done to ensure that their basic needs at every life stage will be met, such as in education, housing, healthcare, and retirement.

The first instalment of the Forward Singapore agenda was rolled out in Budget 2024, with moves to improve the SkillsFuture scheme for mid-career workers and offer more support for Institute of Technical Education (ITE) graduates.

This set of measures will cost around $5 billion in the 2024 financial year. All the programmes from the Forward Singapore exercise will cost close to $40 billion by the end of the decade.

2. Becoming PM-in-waiting

In April 2022, DPM Wong, then solely Finance Minister, was selected as leader of the PAP’s 4G team by his peers, paving the way for him to be Singapore’s next prime minister.

This came after Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, previously selected as leader of the 4G team, announced in 2021 that he would step aside for a younger person.

The 4G ministers then asked for more time to reach a consensus on their next leader, as the country was still battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

Eventually, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong tasked former minister Khaw Boon Wan to lead a consultation process where he met each 4G minister individually after the Budget debate in March 2022. In the end, 15 of the 19 individuals chose Mr Wong as their preferred 4G leader, and he took on the additional role of DPM on June 13, 2022.

Since the vote of confidence, DPM Wong has put in effort to cover all bases.

Besides leading the Forward Singapore engagement exercise, he has also announced plans to renew, refresh and strengthen the PAP. He began visits to meet activists from all of PAP’s branches.

He has made clear strides in improving his command of Mandarin, and has also represented Singapore internationally.

In 2023, he took over from DPM Heng as co-chair of the Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation, the platform for high-level inter-governmental engagement between Singapore and China.