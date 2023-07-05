The gist: Scams, haze and scrapping GRCs debated in Parliament

A motion on abolishing GRCs was struck down by Parliament.

The private member’s motion was filed by Progress Singapore Party Non-Constituency MPs Leong Mun Wai and Hazel Poa, who said that GRCs have moved so far away from their original purpose, to ensure minority representation, that they should be done away with.

The system has entrenched the dominance of the ruling People’s Action Party, and Singapore should consider other ways to ensure minority representation, they added.

They proposed a Non-Constituency MP scheme for minority MPs and proportional representation.

Why it matters:



Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said that while no system is perfect, the GRC system guarantees that Parliament will always be multiracial and representative of the make-up of society.

The GRC system also ensures that Singapore’s politics does not become racially charged as it takes racial politics out of the electoral contest.

“To support this motion is to leave to chance the emergence of racial politics and forgo our continued progress towards a system where race is not to be a determining factor in electoral contests,” said Mr Chan.

If you have a few more minutes…



Opinions versus facts under Pofma

Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh reiterated the Workers’ Party’s opposition to previous legislation, including the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma), and questioned if it is in the best interests of Singapore citizens that the Government blocks not only an article the Government deems false but an entire publication.

Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo said it was “not quite a correct characterisation” to say that the Government decides what is the truth.

“Pofma deals with false statements of fact. These false statements of facts can be proven. There has to be a basis for making those allegations,” said Mrs Teo.

She added that people are free to make opinions, but if one says something that is factually incorrect, and it involves the public’s interest, Pofma can be considered.

Mrs Teo noted that the vast majority of Pofma directions have been complied with in full and the original content remains fully accessible.

Postage rate adjustments being studied

The Government will consider allowing Singapore Post (SingPost) to introduce postage rate adjustments in the future to better reflect the cost of letter mail business, said Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Tan Kiat How.

This comes as rapid digitalisation has led to a sharp decline in domestic letter volumes, making it challenging for SingPost to continue running a viable business, he said.

The adjustments will be of a “sufficient degree” to allow SingPost’s business model to remain viable without requiring direct government funding, he added.