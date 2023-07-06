Parliament rejects PSP motion to abolish GRC system

Mr Chan said the GRC system has two fundamental objectives: to ensure that Parliament is representative of the racial make-up of society, and that politics does not become racially charged.

“These two objectives are equally important and Ms Poa’s suggestion will unfortunately not ensure that our politics does not become racially charged,” he said.

Calling the system a safeguard that ensures Parliament is multiracial, he said it seeks to prevent parties from campaigning singularly for one race.

He also responded to Ms Poa’s other criticisms of GRCs. On her point that voters lose a representative when an MP vacates his or her seat in a GRC as a by-election is not required, he said this is to prevent any single member from holding the rest to ransom by threatening to step down.

No one can gain an electoral advantage by playing on race, as the team is still required to be multiracial in their approach to appeal to all races in the next election, he added.

He noted that the apex court had settled the law on this when it ruled in 2017 that there was no requirement for a by-election in Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC after Madam Halimah Yacob resigned to run for president.

On GRCs allowing candidates to tap the “star power” in each team, Mr Chan said this was not the “preserve of the incumbent”.

The Workers’ Party’s win in Aljunied GRC in 2011 could arguably be largely due to the “star power” of its former chief Low Thia Khiang, he said.

Similarly, in 2020, few would deny the “star power” of PSP chairman Tan Cheng Bock contributed much to the opposition party’s showing in West Coast GRC, which resulted in Ms Poa and Mr Leong Mun Wai becoming NCMPs, he added.

On the other hand, a team member who becomes a liability could affect the electoral performance of the team, he said.

Mr Chan told the House that it cannot afford to gamble or experiment. “We get it wrong, we lose everything that we have built up over all these years... We will not have the chance to strive towards the Singaporean tribe that I described regardless of race, language and religion,” he said.

During the nearly 3½-hour debate, Mr Murali Pillai (Bukit Batok) and three Nominated MPs – Raj Joshua Thomas, Janet Ang and Mark Chay – set out why they did not support the PSP’s motion.

Mr Chay said GRCs play an important role in maintaining Singapore’s social fabric and promoting racial harmony. However, he proposed further reducing the size of GRCs and requiring at least one female representative in each GRC.

Mr Raj Thomas said while there is no perfect electoral system, the question is whether it can be tweaked such that the disadvantages are minimised while retaining the good.

Mr Murali cited how he encountered attempts to politicise race issues when he contested Bukit Batok in 2016 and 2020. He said he did not encounter similar attempts when contesting in Aljunied GRC in the 2015 General Election, and attributed this to the difficulty of exploiting matters along racial lines when political parties fielded minority candidates in their respective teams.

Some good people from minority races may decide to not run if there is a danger of elections being politicised along racial lines without the GRC system, he cautioned.

“There may be a time when race may not matter. But that is not now. Until that day, we will still need the GRC,” he said.