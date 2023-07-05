Hospitals to prepare for possible surge in haze-related cases as hottest weather since 2019 looms

SINGAPORE - With the ongoing dry season here expected to be the hottest and driest since 2019, preparations are underway to brace for the arrival of the haze – from stockpiling of N95 masks to ensuring hospitals are prepared to handle any surge in admissions.

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu told Parliament on Wednesday that the authorities are also thinking about opening up residents’ committee (RC) centres and air-conditioned study rooms in community clubs for vulnerable groups such as seniors. This will allow them to seek refuge in case of haze.

She was responding to Mr Yip Hon Weng’s (Yio Chu Kang) suggestion of having “haze sanctuaries” for seniors living in flats without air-conditioners and air purifiers.

The El Nino weather phenomenon, which brings hotter and drier conditions to South-east Asia, is expected to set in over the next one to two months, according to the Singapore-based Asean Specialised Meteorological Centre.

The last El Nino year was in 2019.

The centre has also forecast that another phenomenon called the positive Indian Ocean Dipole – which causes warmer sea surface temperatures in the western Indian Ocean – is likely to develop between July and August.

“Both climate phenomena will bring drier and warmer weather that could intensify the dry season in Singapore and the region, leading to potentially more hotspots and an increased risk of transboundary haze,” said Ms Fu.

In June, the Singapore Institute of International Affairs said there is a high risk of severe haze occurring in the region in 2023.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) maintains a stockpile of N95 masks and is prepared to release them to retail pharmacies should there be a shortage, she said, adding that the ministry has worked with pharmacies to ensure sufficient stocks of the masks.

The Inter-Agency Haze Task Force also plans to work with the People’s Association to distribute masks to low-income and vulnerable residents in the event of a severe haze episode, she said.

Ms Fu was responding to questions from Mr Yip and Mr Liang Eng Hwa (Bukit Panjang) about ongoing plans to prepare for transboundary haze.

MOH has advised all public healthcare institutions on measures to manage a potential increase in hospital admissions due to haze-related illnesses. Doctors have also been advised on how to treat patients with conditions such as asthma and lung diseases.

All school classrooms, including kindergartens under the Ministry of Education and special education schools, are equipped with air purifiers. Nursing homes need to ensure they have sufficient air-purifying equipment and medical supplies.

The public should have air purifiers in good working condition and N95 masks for prolonged outdoor activities during haze.

During a haze event, residents should refer to the 24-hour PSI (Pollutant Standards Index) forecast to plan activities the next day, and the hourly PM2.5 readings to decide on immediate outdoor activities.