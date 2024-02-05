The gist: Dangerous offenders may be jailed indefinitely, plans for SimplyGo to be ‘universal card’

In light of the corruption charges brought against former transport minister S. Iswaran, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is conducting an audit of the 2022 edition of the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix, said Minister-in-Charge of Trade Relations Grace Fu.

She added that the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) will review the terms of Singapore’s Formula One race deal. The latest contract that was inked in 2022, is now in its fourth term and will end in 2028.

Preparations for the 2024 race are underway, said Ms Fu, noting that the Government remains committed to the Grand Prix even as it reviews contracts to safeguard Singapore’s interest.

Why it matters



News of Iswaran’s corruption scandal, and his relationship with property tycoon Ong Beng Seng, who owns the rights to the Singapore Grand Prix and is chairman of race promoter Singapore GP, has put Singapore in the global spotlight.

In January 2024, Iswaran was handed 27 charges in court, most of which involved obtaining gifts from Mr Ong such as tickets to Premier League football games and musicals. Iswaran has said that he is not guilty of the charges.

The Republic is known for its tough anti-corruption stance, and this is the first time in almost five decades that a political officeholder here has been charged with corruption.

PAP MP Yip Hon Weng (Yio Chu Kang) asked Ms Fu if MTI had conducted an assessment of the potential impact of the case on investor confidence in Singapore.

Ms Fu said that the ministry had not “detected” any reservations or any impact as a result of the case.

“But we will keep a very close eye, and we’ll respond quickly, expeditiously and robustly if need be,” she added.

READ MORE HERE: STB auditing 2022 F1 race following corruption allegations against Iswaran: Grace Fu

If you have a few more minutes:

New not-for-profit hospitals to avoid high costs

Restrictions on patients’ bills will be imposed on private acute hospitals under the new not-for-profit model so as to prevent high costs for patients, said Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung

He added that any new hospitals under this model will primarily serve Singaporeans, and complement public healthcare.

Each of these hospitals will be issued with its own healthcare licence, allowing for stronger governance. This also means they need to have strong oversight and control of their doctors’ clinical practices, said Mr Ong.

On Jan 8, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced it was inviting private healthcare operators here to take part in an industry consultation. Mr Ong added that MOH had received “good responses” from various professionals and the industry in response.

The dos-and-don’ts of being a public servant

Minister-in-Charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing outlined how public servants should behave when it comes to gifts, in the wake of Iswaran’s corruption case.

Mr Chan, who is also Education Minister, went through various scenarios including how they must declare and account for the gifts according to established processes, and report wrongful or doubtful practices to the heads of their organisations or agencies like the CPIB (Corruption Practices Investigation Bureau).

On whether the rules should be reviewed since Iswaran has been charged, Mr Chan urged against a “knee-jerk reaction” to immediately tighten or add more rules.