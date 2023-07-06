SPH Media getting international press association to review how it measures media metrics

SINGAPORE - SPH Media Trust (SMT) will benchmark its reporting of data against international standards, and will bring in an international press association to review its processes, said Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo on Thursday.

The World Association of News Publishers, or Wan-Ifra, made up of newspaper associations and news agencies around the world, will be commissioned by SMT for the task, and will look at how media metrics are measured, she added.

Such metrics include reach – how many people the content of a publication reaches – which gives an indication of performance.

Mrs Teo was fielding questions by MPs, who asked what the publicly funded media organisation is doing to address its inflation of circulation figures that came to light in January.

This was uncovered by an internal review of data between September 2020 and March 2022.

SMT, which publishes The Straits Times and other newspapers, then asked its audit and risk committee to conduct an investigation. The committee found that circulation numbers were overstated in August 2021 by an average of 82,600 copies a day. This accounted for around 10 per cent of the overall circulation of the media giant’s main titles.

Mrs Teo said SMT was working on improvements in three areas to fix underlying issues.

Besides the benchmarking of its reporting of data against international standards, it will work to improve internal controls, she added.

This includes tightening deal structure and pricing approval procedures, such as requirements for approvals at the appropriate levels; strengthening guidelines and checks for revenue and cost recognition; improving separation of duties among staff to ensure data accuracy and accountability; and commissioning external parties to review its governance, control and compliance measures, with the aim of embedding the enhancements into a new enterprise resource planning system.

SMT will also enhance its risk management practices and review its risk culture, said Mrs Teo.

The media company has said it would implement the measures immediately, and would provide regular status updates on a half-yearly basis, she added.

The review by SMT’s audit and risk committee, covering the September 2020 to March 2022 period, had found that offences could have been committed in the inflation of the circulation figures.

The numbers had been reported in a manner that was inconsistent with established standards, and there had also been improper accounting of revenue, said a report by the committee released on June 21.

Part of the overstatement had come about through a barter deal with another company, which was entered into for the sole purpose of inflating circulation numbers, the committee said.

SMT has filed a police report based on the committee’s recommendations.