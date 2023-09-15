Report on adequate minimum incomes in Singapore draws response from 3 ministries

SINGAPORE – The issue of whether more can be done in Singapore to help lower-wage workers and their families was rekindled on Thursday.

A report by researchers from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) and the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy (LKYSPP) published on Thursday said that a family of four, with parents, a pre-teen and a teenager, needs at least $6,693 a month to afford a basic standard of living.

It recommended setting a universal wage floor to help low-wage workers and families cope with rising costs of living, as well as reforming the Central Provident Fund (CPF) and social support schemes to ensure that poorer retirees do not fall behind.

Shortly after the release of the Minimum Income Standards (MIS) Report 2023, the Government said that the report “is not just about basic needs like housing, food and clothing, but… (it) is what individuals would like to have”.

In a joint statement on Thursday night, the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Manpower and Ministry of Social and Family Development underlined the Government’s approach – that it is committed to supporting Singaporeans throughout their lives, especially those in need.

It invests in human capital, including through broad-based subsidies and transfers in education, healthcare and public housing that benefit most citizens, so that Singaporeans can get better jobs and higher incomes, the agencies said.

They noted that social spending almost doubled over the past decade, from $18 billion in financial year 2011 to $34 billion in financial year 2021.

Support is tilted towards those in greater need, with help schemes targeted at those from lower-income backgrounds or who are unable to work, they added. For instance, in 2022, resident households in one- and two-room HDB flats got more than $12,000 per household member on average from government schemes.

“The Government regularly reviews our scope and coverage of assistance to ensure it is relevant and adequate,” the ministries said.

Living wage to support a basic standard of living

In an earlier 2021 study, the same researchers calculated that a family of four needed $6,426 a month for a basic standard of living while a single parent with a toddler would need $3,218. After adjusting for inflation, the figures have now risen to $6,693 and $3,369 respectively.

These figures are the “living wages” that are needed for basic needs, but yet around 30 per cent of working households in Singapore earn less than these thresholds, the report said.

Dr Ng Kok Hoe from LKYSPP said at the report’s public launch that the research team used public data sources such as the 2022 Consumer Price Index (CPI) to update prices of individual items in the household budgets from which the living wage amounts were derived.

NTU’s Associate Professor Teo You Yenn added that focus groups were held for some 300 participants in the earlier study and they agreed that basic needs, as covered in the household budgets that were developed, go beyond mere survival. She said: “They encompass needs for belonging, respect, independence, security and social participation.”