Give staff one-off sum amid rising cost of living, at least 5.5% pay bump for lower-wage workers: NWC

SINGAPORE – To help workers cope with rising living costs, employers should consider giving a one-off lump sum payment to employees in the year ahead, said the National Wages Council (NWC) on Tuesday.
It is the first time in over a decade that the council included this recommendation in its annual guidelines. It also called on employers to consider giving a larger sum to lower- to middle-income employees.
The guidelines, which were accepted by the Government, cover the period from Dec 1, 2023 to Nov 30, 2024. They come amid an uncertain economic outlook requiring the council to balance between cushioning inflation for workers while keeping business costs sustainable even for employers facing subdued demand.
Lower-wage workers earning up to $2,500 in gross monthly wage should receive a pay bump of at least a 5.5 per cent to 7.5 per cent in the coming year, said the council.
Recommended wage and employment practices, as well as suggested ranges for wage increases, especially for lower-wage workers, are typically part of the issued guidelines.
In this vein, the NWC said employers which have done well and face positive business prospects should provide lower-wage workers with a built-in wage increase at the upper bound of the percentage range specified, or at least $85 to $105, whichever is higher.
Employers which have done well but face uncertain prospects should give these workers a build-in wage increase at the lower to middle bound of the percentage range, or at least $85 to $105, whichever is higher.
Meanwhile, employers that have not done well should provide them with a built-in increase at the lower bound of the percentage range.
“If business prospects subsequently improve, employers should consider further wage increases,” the council added.
It said the $2,500 threshold for these recommendations targets the 20th percentile wage level of residents in full-time jobs.
The NWC, which comprises representatives from unions, employers and the Government, also called on firms to provide higher percentage increases for those lower-wage workers earning the least.
“In implementing these wage increases, employers should ensure sustained basic wage growth for their employees,” it said, noting that this is in line with one of 18 recommendations by the Tripartite Workgroup on Lower-Wage Workers the Government accepted in August 2021.
The council’s general recommendations on lower-wage workers are not compulsory.
However, the council also set out the schedule of increases in minimum pay for full-time lower-wage administrators and drivers through to June 30, 2026 in its guidelines.
Employers must adhere to these increases to Occupational Progressive Wages (OPW), which are a form of progressive wages developed by the NWC.
Progressive wages refer to a wage ladder tied to productivity and skill improvements.
About 52,000 Singaporeans and permanent residents can expect increased wages from July 1, 2024, picking up from scheduled increases previously stipulated in February, just before the OPW kicked in from March.
Under the latest schedule, administrative assistants must be paid a gross monthly wage of at least $1,980 by June 30, 2026, up from at least $1,500 now.
General drivers must be paid at least $2,190 by the same date, up from at least $1,750 now.
Administrative assistants and executives will see a larger jump in 2024 than other OPW roles, due to an additional “one-off adjustment” to account for increases in market wages since the prevailing requirements were set back in 2021, the council said.
Noting that drivers’ wages typically comprise more variable, performance-based wage components such as trip incentives, the NWC said the wage requirements for drivers in 2024 and 2025 are intended to support good wage growth while allowing variable wage components to be retained within the wage structure.
This would mitigate impact on firms’ operational and manpower planning, as well as workers’ livelihoods, it added.
Although wage growth should generally be in line with productivity growth, the NWC also called on employers to take into account the sustained productivity gains over the longer-term in setting wage increases.
This comes as labour productivity declined 5.7 per cent year-on-year in the first half of 2023, after increasing by 2.7 per cent per annum from 2016 to 2022.
The council also urged employers who have not yet implemented a flexible wage system to do amid continuing economic uncertainty.
It suggested that built-in wage increases be given in line with firms’ business prospects, while variable payments reflect firms’ performance and workers’ contributions, for fairness and sustainability.
In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) affirmed it accepted the NWC’s recommendations.
While productivity has improved over the longer-term, the ministry said, economic headwinds and higher costs will adversely impact the prospects of some businesses.
“Hence, the Government supports the differentiated wage guidelines for employers, based on the different performance and outlook of businesses.”
In a press conference on Tuesday, Mr Kenny Tan, deputy secretary (workforce) at MOM, said the decline in productivity stems from growing employment here despite a general economic slowdown globally.
“I think one reason for this is that (for) many businesses, when they came out of Covid-19, demand rose much faster than they could hire back workers who were let go during Covid-19.
“There is a greater appreciation of the cost of losing talent and then re-acquiring talent, so businesses are now more prepared to hold on to talent as they transform and pivot to new opportunities.”
He added that due to such cyclical factors that affect productivity, a long-term view on productivity is needed to formulate wage recommendations.