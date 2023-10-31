Give staff one-off sum amid rising cost of living, at least 5.5% pay bump for lower-wage workers: NWC

SINGAPORE – To help workers cope with rising living costs, employers should consider giving a one-off lump sum payment to employees in the year ahead, said the National Wages Council (NWC) on Tuesday.

It is the first time in over a decade that the council included this recommendation in its annual guidelines. It also called on employers to consider giving a larger sum to lower- to middle-income employees.

The guidelines, which were accepted by the Government, cover the period from Dec 1, 2023 to Nov 30, 2024. They come amid an uncertain economic outlook requiring the council to balance between cushioning inflation for workers while keeping business costs sustainable even for employers facing subdued demand.

Lower-wage workers earning up to $2,500 in gross monthly wage should receive a pay bump of at least a 5.5 per cent to 7.5 per cent in the coming year, said the council.

Recommended wage and employment practices, as well as suggested ranges for wage increases, especially for lower-wage workers, are typically part of the issued guidelines.

In this vein, the NWC said employers which have done well and face positive business prospects should provide lower-wage workers with a built-in wage increase at the upper bound of the percentage range specified, or at least $85 to $105, whichever is higher.

Employers which have done well but face uncertain prospects should give these workers a build-in wage increase at the lower to middle bound of the percentage range, or at least $85 to $105, whichever is higher.

Meanwhile, employers that have not done well should provide them with a built-in increase at the lower bound of the percentage range.

“If business prospects subsequently improve, employers should consider further wage increases,” the council added.

It said the $2,500 threshold for these recommendations targets the 20th percentile wage level of residents in full-time jobs.

The NWC, which comprises representatives from unions, employers and the Government, also called on firms to provide higher percentage increases for those lower-wage workers earning the least.

“In implementing these wage increases, employers should ensure sustained basic wage growth for their employees,” it said, noting that this is in line with one of 18 recommendations by the Tripartite Workgroup on Lower-Wage Workers the Government accepted in August 2021.

The council’s general recommendations on lower-wage workers are not compulsory.

However, the council also set out the schedule of increases in minimum pay for full-time lower-wage administrators and drivers through to June 30, 2026 in its guidelines.

Employers must adhere to these increases to Occupational Progressive Wages (OPW), which are a form of progressive wages developed by the NWC.