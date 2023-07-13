Six BTO projects with 5,000 homes to be built in Mount Pleasant; first launch in 2025

SINGAPORE - Six Build-To-Order (BTO) projects comprising about 5,000 homes will be built in the upcoming Mount Pleasant housing estate, with the first one to be launched in 2025.

Heritage elements from the Old Police Academy and pre-war black-and-white bungalows, along with its surrounding greenery, will be sensitively woven into the design of the new 33ha housing estate, said the Housing Board on Thursday.

The estate, which is around one-third the size of Bidadari, sits close to Bukit Brown and the Central Catchment Nature Reserve.

HDB said it has appointed a heritage consultant - Studio Lapis - to guide efforts to salvage heritage elements and reuse them in the new estate.

This includes possibly salvaging the trusses, beams and columns of the old drill shed - one of the earliest buildings to be constructed in the Old Police Academy - and incorporating them into the new estate.

Designed as an outdoor training space with a metal roof structure, the shed was once a popular space for police events and activities such as foot drills, medal ceremonies and band performances.

The large, column-free covered space served as a training area during wet weather and could accommodate several companies of trainees for foot drills.