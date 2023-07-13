Six BTO projects with 5,000 homes to be built in Mount Pleasant; first launch in 2025

SINGAPORE - Six Build-To-Order (BTO) projects comprising about 5,000 homes will be built in the upcoming Mount Pleasant housing estate, with the first one to be launched in 2025.
Heritage elements from the Old Police Academy and pre-war black-and-white bungalows, along with its surrounding greenery, will be sensitively woven into the design of the new 33ha housing estate, said the Housing Board on Thursday.
The estate, which is around one-third the size of Bidadari, sits close to Bukit Brown and the Central Catchment Nature Reserve.
HDB said it has appointed a heritage consultant - Studio Lapis - to guide efforts to salvage heritage elements and reuse them in the new estate.
This includes possibly salvaging the trusses, beams and columns of the old drill shed - one of the earliest buildings to be constructed in the Old Police Academy - and incorporating them into the new estate.
Designed as an outdoor training space with a metal roof structure, the shed was once a popular space for police events and activities such as foot drills, medal ceremonies and band performances.
The large, column-free covered space served as a training area during wet weather and could accommodate several companies of trainees for foot drills.
Studio Lapis will inspect and survey the shed to pick out any architectural and structural defects before carrying out tests to assess the feasibility of reusing the trusses as structural elements in the future, said HDB.
This will determine how the retained heritage items should be dismantled and stored, HDB added. The findings will also guide HDB on how to incorporate these items into the design of the BTO projects.
The Old Police Academy Workgroup, which was formed to assess how to preserve the academy’s rich heritage, also recommended giving the starter blocks at the swimming pool a new lease of life as street furniture.
A 50m by 30m Olympic-size swimming pool was opened in February 1977, after then-prime minister Lee Kuan Yew mooted building a pool to equip police officers with basic swimming skills in 1972.
On weekdays, the pool was used by trainees and officers from police divisions. It was open to members of the police force and their families in the evenings and on weekends.
The academy also housed a 30m by 8m wading pool, a two-storey building with changing rooms and a multipurpose hall.
To enhance the distinctiveness and identity of the estate, the workgroup proposed new names for two roads - Mt Pleasant Avenue and Old Police Academy Road, to go with the existing gazetted road names - Onraet Road and Wong Chin Yoke Road, said HDB.
The Street and Building Names Board endorsed all four road names in May 2023.
HDB had previously announced that it would retain six buildings in the area that were assessed to be the most representative of the Police’s historical, social and architectural heritage.
Of these, four blocks - Blocks 1, 2, 27 and 28 - within the new housing estate will be adapted while the two remaining blocks - Blocks 13 and 153 - outside the estate have been identified for proposed conservation.
Bounded by Thomson Road and the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE), and located close to the mature town of Toa Payoh, the Mount Pleasant area has been earmarked for residential development in the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s (URA) Master Plan since 1998.
Residents will be served by Mount Pleasant MRT station on the Thomson-East Coast Line, which will be opened in tandem with the completion of BTO projects.
HDB noted that the process of conceptualizing and building new housing areas typically takes several years.
For brownfield sites with existing buildings such as Mount Pleasant, land preparation and infrastructure works may take three to five years, depending on the complexity of the site.
There may be a need to relocate existing users, clear existing structures and divert underground services such as cables and sewers, said HDB.
For greenfield sites with no existing buildings, HDB said it needs to ensure supporting infrastructure like roads and sewers are ready and conduct extensive soil investigations.
HDB added that it pays special attention to a site’s ecological and heritage significance, to ensure it is developed sensitively and sustainably.
In the case of Mount Pleasant, HDB started conducting impact studies and engaging nature and heritage groups in 2018, seven years before the first BTO project is slated for launch in 2025.