Malaysia’s King and Queen receive ceremonial welcome at Istana during state visit to S’pore

SINGAPORE – Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, the King of Malaysia, received a ceremonial welcome at the Istana on May 6 at the start of his two-day state visit to Singapore.

The King and his wife Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, arrived at about 10.45am and were received by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and his spouse, Ms Jane Ittogi Shanmugaratnam.

The King was accompanied by Malaysian Minister of Transport Anthony Loke, Malaysian High Commissioner to Singapore Azfar Mohamad Mustafar, and other senior officials.

After the welcome ceremony, the King had a meeting with Cabinet ministers, who included Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister of Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, and Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli.

The King is scheduled to call on President Tharman on May 6. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will then call on Sultan Ibrahim, and host him for an official lunch.

This is Sultan Ibrahim’s first overseas state visit since he was sworn in as Malaysia’s 17th King – or Yang di-Pertuan Agong – on Jan 31. It is also one of the last major visits before Singapore’s leadership transition on May 15, when PM Lee will hand over to Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

DPM Wong, who is also Finance Minister, is expected to call on the King on May 7 and host him for breakfast. The King will then be hosted by Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng on a visit to Parliament House, where he will observe parliamentary proceedings.

On May 7, the King is also scheduled to visit the Thomson-East Coast Line, and to inspect the progress of the Rapid Transit System link at Woodlands North.

Sultan Ibrahim’s state visit comes ahead of the centennial of the Causeway between Johor Bahru and Singapore, which was officially opened on June 28, 1924.