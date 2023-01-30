Destinies of Singapore and Malaysia intertwined: PM Lee

SINGAPORE - As close friends and neighbours, the destinies of Singapore and Malaysia are intertwined. When both work constructively together, they produce win-win outcomes with tangible benefits for their people and businesses, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during his toast speech at an official lunch in honour of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

PM Anwar is in Singapore on Monday for his first official visit since he was sworn in, in November.

“I am happy that our two sides continue to work closely to advance bilateral relations for mutual benefit,” PM Lee said, adding that both leaders had a fruitful discussion earlier, including how they can make progress on outstanding bilateral issues.

They also witnessed the signing of three Memoranda of Understanding which will promote cooperation in new and emerging areas, specifically on green and digital economies, and cyber security.

“I am confident that with Prime Minister Anwar’s support, Singapore-Malaysia relations can reach greater heights,” said PM Lee.