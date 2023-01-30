Destinies of Singapore and Malaysia intertwined: PM Lee

SINGAPORE - As close friends and neighbours, the destinies of Singapore and Malaysia are intertwined. When both work constructively together, they produce win-win outcomes with tangible benefits for their people and businesses, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during his toast speech at an official lunch in honour of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.
PM Anwar is in Singapore on Monday for his first official visit since he was sworn in, in November.
“I am happy that our two sides continue to work closely to advance bilateral relations for mutual benefit,” PM Lee said, adding that both leaders had a fruitful discussion earlier, including how they can make progress on outstanding bilateral issues.
They also witnessed the signing of three Memoranda of Understanding which will promote cooperation in new and emerging areas, specifically on green and digital economies, and cyber security.
“I am confident that with Prime Minister Anwar’s support, Singapore-Malaysia relations can reach greater heights,” said PM Lee.
In his speech, PM Lee also said that Singapore and Malaysia share a relationship “quite unlike any other”. Both countries are bound by geography and a shared history, and their people have deep family and cultural ties. He noted that the Causeway and Second Link are among the busiest border crossing points in the world. Over the years, both countries have also broadened cooperation in almost every domain, including health, education, culture, supply chain, connectivity and in many other areas.
Both are each other’s second largest trading partners. Singapore is also the largest foreign investor in Malaysia, with over S$56 billion in direct investments.
“This reflects our confidence in the Malaysian economy, including the ‘can-do’ spirit and enterprise of many young and digitally savvy Malaysians,” he said.
The partnership between both countries stood up to the test during the Covid-19 pandemic, with ministers and officials keeping in close touch to exchange notes, support one another, and coordinate plans. Even as supply chains across the world were disrupted, people and goods continued to flow safely and smoothly between both countries, he added.
With the borders fully reopened now, friends and families on both sides of the Causeway can visit one another freely, and businesses can plan and operate more predictably. And when the Johor Bahru Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link is completed in 2026, travel between both countries will be even easier, he added.
PM Lee also shared about how he and his Malaysian counterpart go back a long way. They first met when they were ministers and have stayed in touch ever since.
He said he and Mr Anwar last met at the Singapore Summit in 2018, and Mr Anwar had told the Summit that if and when he assumed the premiership, Singapore would be one of the first countries he would visit. PM Lee said he looks forward to welcoming PM Anwar to Singapore again for the annual Leaders’ Retreat later this year.
PM Anwar, who spoke in English, Malay and offered some Chinese New Year greetings in Mandarin, said both sides agreed to enhance bilateral relations and work for the benefit of both countries.
He noted that President Halimah Yacob will be visiting Malaysia soon, which is a clear signal that bilateral relations are vibrant.
He said: “We want both Singaporeans and Malaysians to understand and appreciate that these are two great countries and two great neighbours that could do so much more for the benefit of the people.”