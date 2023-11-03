Israel-Hamas conflict, cost of living pressures to be raised in Parliament

SINGAPORE - The Israel-Hamas conflict and Singapore’s cost of living pressures will be on Parliament’s agenda as the House sits next week, with MPs filing two separate motions on the issues.

Sembawang GRC MP Vikram Nair, Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC MP Alex Yam and Chua Chu Kang GRC MP Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim have proposed a debate on the war in the Middle East, which began on Oct 7 when Hamas launched an attack on southern Israel that killed more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and took hundreds more as hostages.

Israel has since declared a “state of war” and launched strikes on Gaza, killing at least 9,000 so far, including more than 3,000 children.

Describing the situation as “grave”, Mr Nair, who chairs the Government Parliamentary Committee for Defence and Foreign Affairs, said in a Facebook post on Oct 24: “My parliamentary colleagues and I have received e-mails and messages from many who are concerned about the situation.”

This was reflected in the 34 questions filed by MPs on the matter, with many asking how Singapore can help alleviate the humanitarian crisis as the scale of destruction grows.

Mr Christopher de Souza (Holland-Bukit Timah GRC) and Mr Dennis Tan (Hougang) are keen to find out how diplomacy can reduce the loss of civilian lives on both sides, while Ms Nadia Ahmad Samdin (Ang Mo Kio GRC) wants to know what is being done to ensure that humanitarian aid provided by Singapore can reach affected civilians.

Others worried about the war’s impact on domestic cohesion. Mr Mohd Fahmi Aliman (Marine Parade GRC) will ask about measures to reinforce religious harmony and encourage interfaith dialogue within Singapore, while Nominated MP Neil Parekh Nimil Rajnikant wants to know if schools have had to deal with students “taking opposing sides” in the conflict.

Mr Nair’s motion, titled “Solidarity, security, and peace: The Israel-Hamas conflict” calls on the House to reiterate Singapore’s longstanding commitment to a negotiated two-state solution, and urges all Singaporeans to safeguard and uphold the country’s multiracial and multi-religious peace and harmony.